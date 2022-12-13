Wisconsin men’s basketball makes first appearance in AP Top 25

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team entered the AP Top 25 for the first time this season.

The Badgers (8-2, 2-0) checked in at No. 22 on Monday after a 2-0 start to Big Ten play.

UW started the week by handing Maryland its first loss of the season, a 64-59 decision at the Kohl Center. The Badgers beat Iowa 78-75 in overtime Sunday for their first win in Iowa City since Nov. 30, 2018.

This is the first time UW has appeared in the AP poll since the final poll of last season, when it was No. 14.

People are also reading…

Timely plays by savvy Veterans keep Wisconsin men’s basketball atop the Big Ten

This was the third consecutive week the Badgers earned votes from AP voters. UW received six votes after earning a third-place finish in the Battle 4 Atlantis. The Badgers received 16 on Dec. 5 after losing to Wake Forest, but beating Marquette. UW’s only other loss this season came in a 69-68 loss to Kansas on Nov. 25.

The Badgers are one of six Big Ten teams in the poll. Purdue took over the top spot this week. Indiana (No. 14), Illinois (No. 18), Maryland (No. 20) and Ohio State (No. 23) are also in the top 25. Iowa and Michigan State both received votes.

Photos: Wisconsin visits Iowa in men’s basketball action















































































































































































