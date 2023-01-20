Wisconsin men’s basketball loses starter to injury against Penn State

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team had one of its starting guards ruled out for the second half of Tuesday’s game against Penn State.

Max Klesmit didn’t return after taking an elbow in the face from Penn State’s Kanye Clary on defense late in the first half.

Wisconsin men’s basketball freshman makes first start against Penn State

Klesmit had three points and one rebound in 10 minutes.

There was no foul called on the play on which Klesmit was injured. Klesmit left a trail of blood on the court after continuing to play with a bloody mouth. They went to the locker room at the next whistle and the court was cleaned.

Tyler Wahl returned to the Badgers’ starting lineup Tuesday after missing the last three games with a right ankle injury.

Freshman Connor Essegian entered the starting lineup, replacing Jordan Davis. It was Davis who took Klesmit’s place in the second half.

Klesmit was averaging 7.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game entering Tuesday.

