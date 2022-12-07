Wisconsin men’s basketball knocks off Maryland 64-59

Coming off a crucial road win over in-state rival Marquette over the weekend, the Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team (7-2 overall, 1-0 B1G) entered Tuesday night’s matchup with Maryland looking to notch their first Big Ten win of the 2022 -2023 season.

Entering the game as slight Homecourt favorites against the No. 13 ranked Terrapins, the Badgers would cover the spread and finish with a 64-59 win at the Kohl Center.

Here’s a look back at Wisconsin’s five-point win over Maryland.

Up next

The Badgers will head back out on the road this weekend for a Big Ten battle with the Iowa Hawkeyes on Sunday, December 11. The game will tip-off at 5:30 pm CST and be aired on the Big Ten Network.

