Wisconsin men’s basketball: Friday’s game vs. Grambling State canceled

Coming off three-straight wins, the Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team entered this week with only two games remaining before the New Year.

Well, it appears they only have one left now, as Friday’s Matchup at the Kohl Center with Grambling State has been canceled and will not be rescheduled, according to UW.

The non-conference game was supposed to be the first time that Wisconsin would unveil their new alternate all-black uniforms this season, but that will now have to wait.

The University of Wisconsin has not closed the door on potentially finding a replacement game on the schedule this season and included the following notice for ticket holders in a brief press release shared:

“All ticket holders for Friday’s game will be notified via email with next steps once more information is available. Patrons should retain their tickets and parking permits, as they will be valid for a potentially new game scheduled in place of this cancellation.”

With Finals wrapping up, the Badgers will be back in action on December 30 against Western Michigan. Tip time from the Kohl Center is scheduled for 7 pm CST and it will be aired on the Big Ten Network.

The Wisconsin Badgers are currently 9-2 overall this season and 2-0 in the Big Ten with recent wins over Maryland, Iowa, and Lehigh. Their three-game winning streak has propelled them up to No. 17 in the AP Poll and has the Badgers positioned nicely with the rest of the Big Ten competition upcoming in January.

All Badgers will continue to update this story as we learn more, but for now, the Badgers have 19 games remaining on their regular-season schedule.

