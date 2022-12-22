Wisconsin men’s basketball: Friday’s game vs. Grambling State canceled

Coming off three-straight wins, the Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team entered this week with only two games remaining before the New Year.

Well, it appears they only have one left now, as Friday’s Matchup at the Kohl Center with Grambling State has been canceled and will not be rescheduled, according to UW.

The non-conference game was supposed to be the first time that Wisconsin would unveil their new alternate all-black uniforms this season, but that will now have to wait.

