Wisconsin men’s basketball: Badgers climb to No. 17 in AP poll

After being projected to finish No. 9 in the Big Ten, Greg Gard and the Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team have done what they seemingly always do, outperform national expectations.

Last week, after a pair of Big Ten wins over Maryland and Iowa, the Badgers made their first appearance in the AP and Coaches Poll of the season.

After pulling away from Lehigh in the second half for a 22-point win, Wisconsin maintained its ranked status in the updated polls and rose five spots to No. 17 as voted on by the Associated Press.

