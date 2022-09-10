Wisconsin high school football scores: Friday, Sept. 9, 2022
WEEK 4
FRIDAY
CLASSIC 8
Arrowhead 17, Waukesha West 7
Kettle Moraine 38, Oconomowoc 3
Mukwonago 69, Waukesha South 7
Muskego 42, Waukesha North 7
EAST CENTRAL
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 41, Waupun 6
Kewaskum 27, Port Washington 26
EASTERN SUBURBAN
Horicon/Hustisford 10, Palmyra-Eagle 7
GREATER METRO
Brookfield Central 37, West Allis Hale 0
Brookfield East 28, Marquette 21
Germantown 33, Menomonee Falls 27
Sussex Hamilton 72, West Allis Central 0
METRO CLASSIC
Lake Country Lutheran 21, St. Thomas More 6
Martin Luther 47, Brown Deer 0
Shoreland Lutheran 58, Racine St. Catherine’s 7
University School 51, Watertown Luther Prep 23
MIDWEST CLASSIC
Catholic Central def. Dominica (forfeit tickets)
Kenosha St. Joseph 55, Kenosha Christian Life 0
Racine Lutheran 35, Brookfield Academy 0
MILWAUKEE CITY – Blackbourn
Madison 32, Obama SCTE 0
Vincent 20, Pulaski 18
Washington Co-op 52, North 0
NORTH SHORE
Cedarburg 20, Slinger 17
Hartford 38, West Bend East 7
Homestead 34, Nicolet 7
Whitefish Bay 13, West Bend West 7
PARKLAND
Milwaukee Lutheran 18, Wauwatosa East 13
New Berlin Eisenhower 56, Pius XI 0
New Berlin West 28, Wauwatosa West 24
Pewaukee 21, Catholic Memorial 14
ROCK VALLEY
Delavan-Darien 35, Whitewater 6
Edgerton 37, East Troy 0
SOUTHEAST
Franklin 42, Racine Park 14
Kenosha Indian Trail 48, Kenosha Tremper 12
Oak Creek 37, Racine Horlick 17
Racine Case 28, Kenosha Bradford 7
SOUTHERN LAKES
Badger 35, Wilmot 0
Beloit Memorial 42, Elkhorn 14
Waterford 41, Union Grove 22
Westosha Central 35, Burlington 30
TRAILWAYS
Pardeeville def. St. John’s Northwestern (forfeit)
WOODLAND
Grafton 12, Whitnall 7
Greendale 45, South Milwaukee 8
Shorewood/Messmer 60, Cudahy 7
Wisconsin Lutheran 22, Greenfield 21
NON-CONFERENCE
Monticello (Ill.) 39, Milwaukee Academy of Science 6
Naperville Central (Ill.) 44, Milwaukee Riverside 8
STATE SCORES
Abbotsford 63, Iola-Scandinavia 27
Alma Center Lincoln 22, Lake Holcombe 16
Alma/Pepin 51, Eleva-Strum 6
Almond-Bancroft 50, Niagara 6
Amherst 31, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 28
Auburndale 29, Hurley 8
Augusta 36, Whitehall 7
Bangor 57, Necedah 0
Baraboo 27, Holmen 0
Bay Port 23, Pulaski 7
Belleville 41, Southwestern 8
Benton/Scales Mound (Ill.)/Shullsburg 58, Parkview/Albany 0
Berlin 36, Sheboygan Falls 6
Black Hawk/Warren (Ill.) 48, Cuba City 14
Boyceville 35, Colfax 7
Brodhead/Judah 41, Platteville 0
Cambria-Friesland 28, Johnson Creek 22
Cameron 36, Bloomer 8
Campbellsport 47, North Fond du Lac 7
Cashton 52, Riverdale 0
Cedar Grove-Belgium 42, Reedsville 6
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 43, Barron 8
Chilton 41, Valders 12
Cochrane-Fountain City 28, Independence/Gilmanton 12
Colby 48, Loyal 8
Coleman 52, Pardeeville 6
Columbus 34, Lake Mills 7
Crandon 38, Tomahawk 0
Crivitz 23, Clintonville 18
Cumberland 46, Spooner 30
Darlington 72, Pecatonica/Argyle 0
De Pere 47, Green Bay East 0
DeForest 35, Portage 0
Dodgeville 20, River Valley 14
Durand 17, Neillsville/Granton 12
Eau Claire North 21, Superior 0
Edgar 42, Rosholt 0
Elcho/White Lake 48, Bowler/Gresham 6
Ellsworth 24, Baldwin-Woodville 12
Fall Creek 25, Stanley-Boyd 19
Flambeau 38, Chequamegon 14
Fond du Lac St. Marys Springs 42, Omro 6
Fox Valley Lutheran 24, Appleton Xavier 15
Freedom 47, Seymour 0
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 52, Black River Falls 28
Grantsburg 51, Ladysmith 22
Green Bay Notre Dame 48, Sheboygan South 0
Green Bay Southwest 35, Green Bay Preble 19
Highland 33, Boscobel 16
Hilbert 42, Random Lake 21
Hortonville 40, Appleton West 8
40 Howards Grove, 14 Manitowoc Lutheran
Iowa-Grant 8, Hillsboro 6
Janesville Parker 35, Janesville Craig 33
Kaukauna 28, Oshkosh North 21
Kewaunee 49, Oconto 0
Kiel 37, Roncalli 12
Kimberly 17, Appleton North 0
Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 14, New Holstein 13
La Crosse Aquinas 57, Altoona 22
Laconia 21, Lomira 14
Lakeside Lutheran 54, Big Foot 0
Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 36, Sevastopol 0
Little Chute 35, New London 0
Lodi 37, Beloit Turner 36
Luxembourg-Casco 28, Winneconne 7
Madison Edgewood 43, New Glarus 19
63 Madison Memorial, 20 Madison East
Madison West 16, Madison La Follette 12
Manawa 40, Nekoosa 28
Markesan 52, Dodgeland 16
Marshall 20, Clinton 18
Marshfield 44, DC Everest 29
Mayville 48, Winnebago Lutheran 20
McFarland 75, Jefferson 7
Medford Area 38, Lakeland 14
Melrose-Mindoro 39, Blair-Taylor 0
Menasha 73, Green Bay West 0
Menomonie 20, Chippewa Falls 14
Merrill 36, Antigo 0
Milton 31, Sun Prairie West 14
Mishicot 16, Peshtigo 0
Mondovi 50, Osseo-Fairchild 6
Monroe 41, Evansville 0
Mosinee 55, Ashland 14
Mount Horeb/Barneveld 33, Sauk Prairie 14
Neenah 38, Fond du Lac 20
New Richmond 14, Eau Claire Memorial 10
North Crawford 30, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 14
Northwestern 36, St. Croix Falls 28
Oakfield 26, Kickapoo/LaFarge 22
Oconto Falls 52, Northland Pines 10
Onalaska 34, La Crosse Central 0
Onalaska Luther 35, Royall 8
Oregon 28, Watertown 21
Oshkosh Lourdes 20, Fall River/Rio 6
Oshkosh West 24, Appleton East 19
Pittsville 26, Stevens Point Pacelli 12
Potosi/Cassville 34, Mineral Point 27
Prairie du Chien 43, Richland Center 0
Randolph 42, Deerfield 18
Reedsburg Area 30, La Crosse Logan 15
Rhinelander 14, Hayward 0
Rice Lake 44, Amery 6
River Falls 27, Hudson 14
River Ridge 28, Fennimore 7
Saint Croix Central 28, Osceola 0
Seneca 27, Ithaca 14
Sheboygan North 21, Manitowoc Lincoln 7
Somerset 16, Prescott 8
Southern Door 6, Bonduel 0
Spring Valley 27, Glenwood City 12
Stoughton 28, Fort Atkinson 21
Stratford 21, Shiocton 7
Sturgeon Bay 49, Marinette 27
Sun Prairie 42, Beaver Dam 0
Suring 28, Gillett 26
Tomah 22, Sparta 21 (OT)
Turtle Lake 36, Cadott 28
Two Rivers 47, Brillion 0
Verona Area 13, Middleton 7
Waterloo 57, Cambridge 28
Waunakee 19, Monona Grove 6
Wausau West 34, Kingsford (Mich.) 14
Wausaukee 26, Green Bay NEW Lutheran Co-op 20
Wautoma 31, Poynette 7
Webster 7, Rib Lake/Prentice 0
West De Pere 43, Ashwaubenon 20
West Salem 35, Arcadia 0
Weyauwega-Fremont 42, Spencer/Columbus Catholic 7
Wisconsin Dells 42, Westfield Area 0
Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 51, Marathon 20
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 34, Stevens Point 21
Wrightstown 55, Waupaca 27
For additional scores, schedules, standings and statistics, please visit www.wissports.net/football
THURSDAY
MILWAUKEE CITY – Richardson
Hamilton 43, Bay View 6
King 55, Reagan 6
Marshall Co-op 42, Bradley Tech 0
NON-CONFERENCE
Kingdom Prep Lutheran 58, Milwaukee Academy of Excellence 0
STATE SCORES
De Soto 20, Wild Rose 18
Eau Claire Regis 44, Elk Mound 6
Lancaster 35, Mauston 0