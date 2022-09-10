Wisconsin high school football scores: Friday, Sept. 9, 2022

WEEK 4

FRIDAY

CLASSIC 8

Arrowhead 17, Waukesha West 7

Kettle Moraine 38, Oconomowoc 3

Mukwonago 69, Waukesha South 7

Muskego 42, Waukesha North 7

EAST CENTRAL

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 41, Waupun 6

Kewaskum 27, Port Washington 26

EASTERN SUBURBAN

Horicon/Hustisford 10, Palmyra-Eagle 7

GREATER METRO

Brookfield Central 37, West Allis Hale 0

Brookfield East 28, Marquette 21

Germantown 33, Menomonee Falls 27

Sussex Hamilton 72, West Allis Central 0

METRO CLASSIC

Lake Country Lutheran 21, St. Thomas More 6

Martin Luther 47, Brown Deer 0

Shoreland Lutheran 58, Racine St. Catherine’s 7

University School 51, Watertown Luther Prep 23

MIDWEST CLASSIC

Catholic Central def. Dominica (forfeit tickets)

Kenosha St. Joseph 55, Kenosha Christian Life 0

Racine Lutheran 35, Brookfield Academy 0

MILWAUKEE CITY – Blackbourn

Madison 32, Obama SCTE 0

Vincent 20, Pulaski 18

Washington Co-op 52, North 0

NORTH SHORE

Cedarburg 20, Slinger 17

Hartford 38, West Bend East 7

Homestead 34, Nicolet 7

Whitefish Bay 13, West Bend West 7

PARKLAND

Milwaukee Lutheran 18, Wauwatosa East 13

New Berlin Eisenhower 56, Pius XI 0

New Berlin West 28, Wauwatosa West 24

Pewaukee 21, Catholic Memorial 14

ROCK VALLEY

Delavan-Darien 35, Whitewater 6

Edgerton 37, East Troy 0

SOUTHEAST

Franklin 42, Racine Park 14

Kenosha Indian Trail 48, Kenosha Tremper 12

Oak Creek 37, Racine Horlick 17

Racine Case 28, Kenosha Bradford 7

SOUTHERN LAKES

Badger 35, Wilmot 0

Beloit Memorial 42, Elkhorn 14

Waterford 41, Union Grove 22

Westosha Central 35, Burlington 30

TRAILWAYS

Pardeeville def. St. John’s Northwestern (forfeit)

WOODLAND

Grafton 12, Whitnall 7

Greendale 45, South Milwaukee 8

Shorewood/Messmer 60, Cudahy 7

Wisconsin Lutheran 22, Greenfield 21

NON-CONFERENCE

Monticello (Ill.) 39, Milwaukee Academy of Science 6

Naperville Central (Ill.) 44, Milwaukee Riverside 8

STATE SCORES

Abbotsford 63, Iola-Scandinavia 27

Alma Center Lincoln 22, Lake Holcombe 16

Alma/Pepin 51, Eleva-Strum 6

Almond-Bancroft 50, Niagara 6

Amherst 31, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 28

Auburndale 29, Hurley 8

Augusta 36, ​​Whitehall 7

Bangor 57, Necedah 0

Baraboo 27, Holmen 0

Bay Port 23, Pulaski 7

Belleville 41, Southwestern 8

Benton/Scales Mound (Ill.)/Shullsburg 58, Parkview/Albany 0

Berlin 36, Sheboygan Falls 6

Black Hawk/Warren (Ill.) 48, Cuba City 14

Boyceville 35, Colfax 7

Brodhead/Judah 41, Platteville 0

Cambria-Friesland 28, Johnson Creek 22

Cameron 36, Bloomer 8

Campbellsport 47, North Fond du Lac 7

Cashton 52, Riverdale 0

Cedar Grove-Belgium 42, Reedsville 6

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 43, Barron 8

Chilton 41, Valders 12

Cochrane-Fountain City 28, Independence/Gilmanton 12

Colby 48, Loyal 8

Coleman 52, Pardeeville 6

Columbus 34, Lake Mills 7

Crandon 38, Tomahawk 0

Crivitz 23, Clintonville 18

Cumberland 46, Spooner 30

Darlington 72, Pecatonica/Argyle 0

De Pere 47, Green Bay East 0

DeForest 35, Portage 0

Dodgeville 20, River Valley 14

Durand 17, Neillsville/Granton 12

Eau Claire North 21, Superior 0

Edgar 42, Rosholt 0

Elcho/White Lake 48, Bowler/Gresham 6

Ellsworth 24, Baldwin-Woodville 12

Fall Creek 25, Stanley-Boyd 19

Flambeau 38, Chequamegon 14

Fond du Lac St. Marys Springs 42, Omro 6

Fox Valley Lutheran 24, Appleton Xavier 15

Freedom 47, Seymour 0

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 52, Black River Falls 28

Grantsburg 51, Ladysmith 22

Green Bay Notre Dame 48, Sheboygan South 0

Green Bay Southwest 35, Green Bay Preble 19

Highland 33, Boscobel 16

Hilbert 42, Random Lake 21

Hortonville 40, Appleton West 8

40 Howards Grove, 14 Manitowoc Lutheran

Iowa-Grant 8, Hillsboro 6

Janesville Parker 35, Janesville Craig 33

Kaukauna 28, Oshkosh North 21

Kewaunee 49, Oconto 0

Kiel 37, Roncalli 12

Kimberly 17, Appleton North 0

Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 14, New Holstein 13

La Crosse Aquinas 57, Altoona 22

Laconia 21, Lomira 14

Lakeside Lutheran 54, Big Foot 0

Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 36, Sevastopol 0

Little Chute 35, New London 0

Lodi 37, Beloit Turner 36

Luxembourg-Casco 28, Winneconne 7

Madison Edgewood 43, New Glarus 19

63 Madison Memorial, 20 Madison East

Madison West 16, Madison La Follette 12

Manawa 40, Nekoosa 28

Markesan 52, Dodgeland 16

Marshall 20, Clinton 18

Marshfield 44, DC Everest 29

Mayville 48, Winnebago Lutheran 20

McFarland 75, Jefferson 7

Medford Area 38, Lakeland 14

Melrose-Mindoro 39, Blair-Taylor 0

Menasha 73, Green Bay West 0

Menomonie 20, Chippewa Falls 14

Merrill 36, Antigo 0

Milton 31, Sun Prairie West 14

Mishicot 16, Peshtigo 0

Mondovi 50, Osseo-Fairchild 6

Monroe 41, Evansville 0

Mosinee 55, Ashland 14

Mount Horeb/Barneveld 33, Sauk Prairie 14

Neenah 38, Fond du Lac 20

New Richmond 14, Eau Claire Memorial 10

North Crawford 30, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 14

Northwestern 36, St. Croix Falls 28

Oakfield 26, Kickapoo/LaFarge 22

Oconto Falls 52, Northland Pines 10

Onalaska 34, La Crosse Central 0

Onalaska Luther 35, Royall 8

Oregon 28, Watertown 21

Oshkosh Lourdes 20, Fall River/Rio 6

Oshkosh West 24, Appleton East 19

Pittsville 26, Stevens Point Pacelli 12

Potosi/Cassville 34, Mineral Point 27

Prairie du Chien 43, Richland Center 0

Randolph 42, Deerfield 18

Reedsburg Area 30, La Crosse Logan 15

Rhinelander 14, Hayward 0

Rice Lake 44, Amery 6

River Falls 27, Hudson 14

River Ridge 28, Fennimore 7

Saint Croix Central 28, Osceola 0

Seneca 27, Ithaca 14

Sheboygan North 21, Manitowoc Lincoln 7

Somerset 16, Prescott 8

Southern Door 6, Bonduel 0

Spring Valley 27, Glenwood City 12

Stoughton 28, Fort Atkinson 21

Stratford 21, Shiocton 7

Sturgeon Bay 49, Marinette 27

Sun Prairie 42, Beaver Dam 0

Suring 28, Gillett 26

Tomah 22, Sparta 21 (OT)

Turtle Lake 36, Cadott 28

Two Rivers 47, Brillion 0

Verona Area 13, Middleton 7

Waterloo 57, Cambridge 28

Waunakee 19, Monona Grove 6

Wausau West 34, Kingsford (Mich.) 14

Wausaukee 26, Green Bay NEW Lutheran Co-op 20

Wautoma 31, Poynette 7

Webster 7, Rib Lake/Prentice 0

West De Pere 43, Ashwaubenon 20

West Salem 35, Arcadia 0

Weyauwega-Fremont 42, Spencer/Columbus Catholic 7

Wisconsin Dells 42, Westfield Area 0

Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 51, Marathon 20

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 34, Stevens Point 21

Wrightstown 55, Waupaca 27

***

For additional scores, schedules, standings and statistics, please visit www.wissports.net/football

***

THURSDAY

MILWAUKEE CITY – Richardson

Hamilton 43, Bay View 6

King 55, Reagan 6

Marshall Co-op 42, Bradley Tech 0

NON-CONFERENCE

Kingdom Prep Lutheran 58, Milwaukee Academy of Excellence 0

STATE SCORES

De Soto 20, Wild Rose 18

Eau Claire Regis 44, Elk Mound 6

Lancaster 35, Mauston 0