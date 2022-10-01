Wisconsin high school football scores: Friday, Sept. 30, 2022
WEEK 7
FRIDAY
CLASSIC 8
Kettle Moraine 37, Waukesha North 0
Mukwonago 28, Oconomowoc 25
Muskego 23, Arrowhead 21
Waukesha West 50, Waukesha South 7
EAST CENTRAL
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 49, Ripon 0
Kewaskum 24, Berlin 20
Sheboygan Falls 42, Port Washington 31
EASTERN SUBURBAN
Clinton 42, Palmyra-Eagle 22
GREATER METRO
Brookfield Central 38, Brookfield East 7
Marquette 59, West Allis Central 8
Menomonee Falls 28, West Allis Hale 27
Sussex Hamilton 13, Germantown 7 (OT)
METRO CLASSIC
Martin Luther 41, University School 20
Racine St. Catherine’s 34, Lake Country Lutheran 21
Shoreland Lutheran 50, Brown Deer 25
Watertown Luther Prep 38, St. Thomas More 12
MIDWEST CLASSIC
Catholic Central 17, Kenosha Christian Life 9
Racine Lutheran def. Dominica (forfeit tickets)
St. Francis 43, Brookfield Academy 27
MILWAUKEE CITY – Richardson
Bay View 28, Bradley Tech 7
King 27, Riverside 0
Marshall Co-op 52, Reagan 14
NORTH SHORE
Hartford 64, West Bend West 14
Homestead 40, Whitefish Bay 3
Slinger 35, Nicolet 6
West Bend East 34, Cedarburg 12
PARKLAND
Catholic Memorial 77, Pius XI 8
42 New Berlin Eisenhower, 6 Milwaukee Lutheran
Pewaukee 31, New Berlin West 21
Wauwatosa West 48, Wauwatosa East 0
ROCK VALLEY
Evansville 46, Whitewater 21
Jefferson 17, Delavan-Darien 14
McFarland 38, East Troy 6
SOUTHEAST
Franklin 17, Racine Horlick 6
Kenosha Indian Trail 28, Kenosha Bradford 14
Kenosha Tremper 27, Racine Park 7
Oak Creek 31, Racine Case 20
SOUTHERN LAKES
Badger 52, Westosha Central 15
Burlington 47, Beloit Memorial 14
Union Grove 35, Wilmot 14
Waterford 28, Elkhorn 14
WOODLAND
Grafton def. Cudahy (forfeit)
Greendale 17, Greenfield 0
South Milwaukee 43, Whitnall 41
Wisconsin Lutheran 57, Shorewood/Messmer 26
TRAILWAYS
Randolph def. St. John’s Northwestern (forfeit)
NON-CONFERENCE
Racine Lutheran 44, Randolph 25
Stevens Point 45, Milwaukee Academy of Science 26
STATE SCORES
Adams-Friendship 25, Brodhead/Judas 13
Algoma 42, Green Bay NEW Lutheran Co-op 24
Alma/Pepin 42, Blair-Taylor 14
Almond-Bancroft 60, Bowler/Gresham 12
Amherst 38, Nekoosa 0
Appleton North 19, Oshkosh West 0
Appleton Xavier 49, Shawano 16
Auburndale 49, Abbotsford 6
Baldwin-Woodville 49, Prescott 0
Bangor 27, Ithaca 0
Bay Port 42, Ashwaubenon 14
Belleville 49, Mineral Point 14
Bloomer 46, Barron 0
Bonduel 27, Mishicot 0
Boyceville 40, Glenwood City 14
Cadott 30, Clear Lake 8
Cambria-Friesland 24, Pardeeville 20
Cameron 36, Spooner 34
Cashton 56, New Lisbon 6
Cedar Grove-Belgium 14, Oostburg 13
Chilton 50, Brillion 6
Chippewa Falls 20, River Falls 14
Clintonville 8, Oconto Falls 0
Cochrane-Fountain City 34, Augusta 8
Colby 35, Marathon 14
Coleman 36, Tomahawk 0
Columbus 42, Lodi 14
Crandon 66, Northland Pines 0
Crivitz def. Menominee Indian (forfeit)
DC Everest 16, Hortonville 3
Darlington 45, Cuba City 6
De Pere 38, Green Bay Preble 7
DeForest 42, Fort Atkinson 41
Deerfield 34, Oshkosh Lourdes 14
Denmark 35, Luxemburg-Casco 30
Durand 50, Osseo-Fairchild 21
Eau Claire Regis 37, Mondovi 14
Edgar 28, Pittsville 8
Ellsworth 42, Osceola 13
Elmwood/Plum City 48, Colfax 18
Fall Creek 52, Elk Mound 22
Fennimore 48, Parkview/Albany 8
Fond du Lac 31, Kimberly 21
Fond du Lac St. Marys Springs 42, Campbellsport 13
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 42, Altoona 14
Gillett 34, Wausaukee 0
58 Gilman, 14 Alma Center Lincoln
Grantsburg 42, Webster 0
Green Bay East 8, Green Bay West 6
Holmen 24, La Crosse Central 13
Hudson 34, Eau Claire North 7
Iola-Scandinavia 42, Rosholt 0
Janesville Craig 41, Madison East 14
Johnson Creek 28, Fall River/Rio 22
Kewaunee 55, Sturgeon Bay 14
Kiel 56, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 42
La Crosse Aquinas 46, Arcadia 6
La Crosse Logan 35, Tomah 21
Laconia 21, Winnebago Lutheran 14
Lakeland 42, Ashland 34
Lakeside Lutheran 30, Lake Mills 27
Little Chute 22, Freedom 16
Lomira 53, North Fond du Lac 7
Madison Edgewood 23, Beloit Turner 0
Madison Memorial 42, Madison West 0
Manawa 20, Spencer/Columbus Catholic 18
Markesan 36, Horicon/Hustisford 14
Marshall 54, Cambridge 20
Mauston 38, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 16
Mayville 49, Omro 6
Medford Area 66, Rhinelander 0
Melrose-Mindoro 14, Independence/Gilmanton 8
Menasha 28, Green Bay Notre Dame 21
Middleton 51, Janesville Parker 32
Monona Grove 28, Sauk Prairie 0
Monroe 52, Edgerton 0
Mosinee 42, Antigo 0
Mount Horeb/Barneveld 47, Watertown 20
Neenah 35, Kaukauna 17
New Glarus 34, Big Foot 7
New Holstein 49, Manitowoc Roncalli 7
New Richmond 24, Menomonie 21
Northwestern 54, Cumberland 0
Onalaska 42, Sparta 14
Onalaska Luther 60, Necedah 6
Oshkosh North 35, Appleton East 12
Peshtigo 30, Marinette 20
Phillips 56, Northwood/Solon Springs 20
Platteville 34, Richland Center 21
Plymouth 56, Waupun 0
Port Edwards 44, Tri-County 6
Potosi/Cassville 42, Black Hawk/Warren (Ill.) 18
Prairie du Chien 56, Dodgeville 14
Pulaski 56, Sheboygan North 28
Random Lake 33, Manitowoc Lutheran 20
Reedsburg Area 41, Baraboo 27
Reedsville 9, Howards Grove 0
Rice Lake 28, Somerset 24
River Ridge 46, Southwestern 14
River Valley 28, Lancaster 12
Riverdale 12, Boscobel 0
Royall 34, Brookwood 0
Seneca 46, Hillsboro 8
Sevastopol 20, Suring 18
Shell Lake 43, Luck 0
Southern Door 35, Oconto 0
Spring Valley 34, Turtle Lake 18
St. Croix Central 42, Amery 14
St. Croix Falls 38, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 7
Stanley-Boyd 33, Neillsville/Granton 30
Stoughton 31, Portage 19
Stratford 52, Weyauwega-Fremont 8
Sun Prairie 62, Milton 12
Sun Prairie West 21, Beaver Dam 14
Superior 34, Eau Claire Memorial 13
Two Rivers 48, Valders 0
Unity 36, Hurley 24
Waterloo 57, Dodgeland 8
Waunakee 48, Oregon 0
Waupaca 13, New London 0
Wausau Newman 49, Tigerton/Marion 0
Wausau West 40, Appleton West 21
West De Pere 35, Green Bay Southwest 0
West Salem 52, Viroqua 14
Westby 48, Black River Falls 14
Westfield Area 21, Poynette 20
Whitehall 28, Eleva-Strum 21
Winneconne 37, Seymour 8
Wisconsin Dells 56, Wautoma 26
Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 58, Loyal 12
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 24, Marshfield 21
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 34, Shiocton 19
Wrightstown 22, Fox Valley Lutheran 14
***
For additional scores, schedules, standings and statistics, please visit www.wissports.net/football
***
THURSDAY
BIG EAST
Hilbert 21, Ozaukee 7
MILWAUKEE CITY – Blackbourn
Madison 52, North 14
Pulaski 8, Washington Co-op 2
South 42, Obama SCTE 12
STATE SCORES
Chippewa Falls McDonell 66, New Auburn 8
Verona 42, Madison La Follette 0