Wisconsin high school football scores: Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

WEEK 7

FRIDAY

CLASSIC 8

Kettle Moraine 37, Waukesha North 0

Mukwonago 28, Oconomowoc 25

Muskego 23, Arrowhead 21

Waukesha West 50, Waukesha South 7

EAST CENTRAL

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 49, Ripon 0

Kewaskum 24, Berlin 20

Sheboygan Falls 42, Port Washington 31

EASTERN SUBURBAN

Clinton 42, Palmyra-Eagle 22

GREATER METRO

Brookfield Central 38, Brookfield East 7

Marquette 59, West Allis Central 8

Menomonee Falls 28, West Allis Hale 27

Sussex Hamilton 13, Germantown 7 (OT)

METRO CLASSIC

Martin Luther 41, University School 20

Racine St. Catherine’s 34, Lake Country Lutheran 21

Shoreland Lutheran 50, Brown Deer 25

Watertown Luther Prep 38, St. Thomas More 12

MIDWEST CLASSIC

Catholic Central 17, Kenosha Christian Life 9

Racine Lutheran def. Dominica (forfeit tickets)

St. Francis 43, Brookfield Academy 27

MILWAUKEE CITY – Richardson

Bay View 28, Bradley Tech 7

King 27, Riverside 0

Marshall Co-op 52, Reagan 14

NORTH SHORE

Hartford 64, West Bend West 14

Homestead 40, Whitefish Bay 3

Slinger 35, Nicolet 6

West Bend East 34, Cedarburg 12

PARKLAND

Catholic Memorial 77, Pius XI 8

42 New Berlin Eisenhower, 6 Milwaukee Lutheran

Pewaukee 31, New Berlin West 21

Wauwatosa West 48, Wauwatosa East 0

ROCK VALLEY

Evansville 46, Whitewater 21

Jefferson 17, Delavan-Darien 14

McFarland 38, East Troy 6

SOUTHEAST

Franklin 17, Racine Horlick 6

Kenosha Indian Trail 28, Kenosha Bradford 14

Kenosha Tremper 27, Racine Park 7

Oak Creek 31, Racine Case 20

SOUTHERN LAKES

Badger 52, Westosha Central 15

Burlington 47, Beloit Memorial 14

Union Grove 35, Wilmot 14

Waterford 28, Elkhorn 14

WOODLAND

Grafton def. Cudahy (forfeit)

Greendale 17, Greenfield 0

South Milwaukee 43, Whitnall 41

Wisconsin Lutheran 57, Shorewood/Messmer 26

TRAILWAYS

Randolph def. St. John’s Northwestern (forfeit)

NON-CONFERENCE

Racine Lutheran 44, Randolph 25

Stevens Point 45, Milwaukee Academy of Science 26

STATE SCORES

Adams-Friendship 25, Brodhead/Judas 13

Algoma 42, Green Bay NEW Lutheran Co-op 24

Alma/Pepin 42, Blair-Taylor 14

Almond-Bancroft 60, Bowler/Gresham 12

Amherst 38, Nekoosa 0

Appleton North 19, Oshkosh West 0

Appleton Xavier 49, Shawano 16

Auburndale 49, Abbotsford 6

Baldwin-Woodville 49, Prescott 0

Bangor 27, Ithaca 0

Bay Port 42, Ashwaubenon 14

Belleville 49, Mineral Point 14

Bloomer 46, Barron 0

Bonduel 27, Mishicot 0

Boyceville 40, Glenwood City 14

Cadott 30, Clear Lake 8

Cambria-Friesland 24, Pardeeville 20

Cameron 36, Spooner 34

Cashton 56, New Lisbon 6

Cedar Grove-Belgium 14, Oostburg 13

Chilton 50, Brillion 6

Chippewa Falls 20, River Falls 14

Clintonville 8, Oconto Falls 0

Cochrane-Fountain City 34, Augusta 8

Colby 35, Marathon 14

Coleman 36, Tomahawk 0

Columbus 42, Lodi 14

Crandon 66, Northland Pines 0

Crivitz def. Menominee Indian (forfeit)

DC Everest 16, Hortonville 3

Darlington 45, Cuba City 6

De Pere 38, Green Bay Preble 7

DeForest 42, Fort Atkinson 41

Deerfield 34, Oshkosh Lourdes 14

Denmark 35, Luxemburg-Casco 30

Durand 50, Osseo-Fairchild 21

Eau Claire Regis 37, Mondovi 14

Edgar 28, Pittsville 8

Ellsworth 42, Osceola 13

Elmwood/Plum City 48, Colfax 18

Fall Creek 52, Elk Mound 22

Fennimore 48, Parkview/Albany 8

Fond du Lac 31, Kimberly 21

Fond du Lac St. Marys Springs 42, Campbellsport 13

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 42, Altoona 14

Gillett 34, Wausaukee 0

58 Gilman, 14 Alma Center Lincoln

Grantsburg 42, Webster 0

Green Bay East 8, Green Bay West 6

Holmen 24, La Crosse Central 13

Hudson 34, Eau Claire North 7

Iola-Scandinavia 42, Rosholt 0

Janesville Craig 41, Madison East 14

Johnson Creek 28, Fall River/Rio 22

Kewaunee 55, Sturgeon Bay 14

Kiel 56, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 42

La Crosse Aquinas 46, Arcadia 6

La Crosse Logan 35, Tomah 21

Laconia 21, Winnebago Lutheran 14

Lakeland 42, Ashland 34

Lakeside Lutheran 30, Lake Mills 27

Little Chute 22, Freedom 16

Lomira 53, North Fond du Lac 7

Madison Edgewood 23, Beloit Turner 0

Madison Memorial 42, Madison West 0

Manawa 20, Spencer/Columbus Catholic 18

Markesan 36, Horicon/Hustisford 14

Marshall 54, Cambridge 20

Mauston 38, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 16

Mayville 49, Omro 6

Medford Area 66, Rhinelander 0

Melrose-Mindoro 14, Independence/Gilmanton 8

Menasha 28, Green Bay Notre Dame 21

Middleton 51, Janesville Parker 32

Monona Grove 28, Sauk Prairie 0

Monroe 52, Edgerton 0

Mosinee 42, Antigo 0

Mount Horeb/Barneveld 47, Watertown 20

Neenah 35, Kaukauna 17

New Glarus 34, Big Foot 7

New Holstein 49, Manitowoc Roncalli 7

New Richmond 24, Menomonie 21

Northwestern 54, Cumberland 0

Onalaska 42, Sparta 14

Onalaska Luther 60, Necedah 6

Oshkosh North 35, Appleton East 12

Peshtigo 30, Marinette 20

Phillips 56, Northwood/Solon Springs 20

Platteville 34, Richland Center 21

Plymouth 56, Waupun 0

Port Edwards 44, Tri-County 6

Potosi/Cassville 42, Black Hawk/Warren (Ill.) 18

Prairie du Chien 56, Dodgeville 14

Pulaski 56, Sheboygan North 28

Random Lake 33, Manitowoc Lutheran 20

Reedsburg Area 41, Baraboo 27

Reedsville 9, Howards Grove 0

Rice Lake 28, Somerset 24

River Ridge 46, Southwestern 14

River Valley 28, Lancaster 12

Riverdale 12, Boscobel 0

Royall 34, Brookwood 0

Seneca 46, Hillsboro 8

Sevastopol 20, Suring 18

Shell Lake 43, Luck 0

Southern Door 35, Oconto 0

Spring Valley 34, Turtle Lake 18

St. Croix Central 42, Amery 14

St. Croix Falls 38, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 7

Stanley-Boyd 33, Neillsville/Granton 30

Stoughton 31, Portage 19

Stratford 52, Weyauwega-Fremont 8

Sun Prairie 62, Milton 12

Sun Prairie West 21, Beaver Dam 14

Superior 34, Eau Claire Memorial 13

Two Rivers 48, Valders 0

Unity 36, Hurley 24

Waterloo 57, Dodgeland 8

Waunakee 48, Oregon 0

Waupaca 13, New London 0

Wausau Newman 49, Tigerton/Marion 0

Wausau West 40, Appleton West 21

West De Pere 35, Green Bay Southwest 0

West Salem 52, Viroqua 14

Westby 48, Black River Falls 14

Westfield Area 21, Poynette 20

Whitehall 28, Eleva-Strum 21

Winneconne 37, Seymour 8

Wisconsin Dells 56, Wautoma 26

Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 58, Loyal 12

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 24, Marshfield 21

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 34, Shiocton 19

Wrightstown 22, Fox Valley Lutheran 14

***

For additional scores, schedules, standings and statistics, please visit www.wissports.net/football

***

THURSDAY

BIG EAST

Hilbert 21, Ozaukee 7

MILWAUKEE CITY – Blackbourn

Madison 52, North 14

Pulaski 8, Washington Co-op 2

South 42, Obama SCTE 12

STATE SCORES

Chippewa Falls McDonell 66, New Auburn 8

Verona 42, Madison La Follette 0