Wisconsin high school football scores: Friday, Sept. 23, 2022
WEEK 6
FRIDAY
BIG EAST
Manitowoc Lutheran 47, Ozaukee 22
CLASSIC 8
Kettle Moraine 28, Waukesha West 0
Mukwonago 31, Arrowhead 30
Muskego 56, Waukesha South 7
Oconomowoc 14, Waukesha North 7
EAST CENTRAL
Berlin 35, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 27
Plymouth 28, Kewaskum 21
Port Washington 61, Ripon 20
EASTERN SUBURBAN
Waterloo 27, Palmyra-Eagle 14
GREATER METRO
Brookfield Central 35, Menomonee Falls 16
Brookfield East 45, West Allis Central 0
Germantown 59, West Allis Hale 24
Marquette 24, Sussex Hamilton 21
METRO CLASSIC
Martin Luther 27, Lake Country Lutheran 26
Racine St. Catherine’s 42, St. Thomas More 6
University School 48, Shoreland Lutheran 8
Watertown Luther Prep 35, Brown Deer 7
MIDWEST CLASSIC
Brookfield Academy 40, Kenosha Christian Life 20
Catholic Central 37, Living Word Lutheran 34
Kenosha St. Joseph def. Dominica (forfeit tickets)
41 Racine Lutheran, 14 St. Francis
MILWAUKEE CITY – Blackbourn
Pulaski 34, South 16
Vincent 56, Madison 14
NORTH SHORE
Hartford 49, Cedarburg 7
Nicolet 17, West Bend West 0
Slinger 35, Whitefish Bay 7
West Bend East 22, Homestead 7
PARKLAND
Catholic Memorial 35, New Berlin West 9
Milwaukee Lutheran 22, Pius XI 0
35 New Berlin Eisenhower, Wauwatosa East 6
Pewaukee 31, Wauwatosa West 14
ROCK VALLEY
East Troy 62, Whitewater 21
Monroe 55, Delavan-Darien 0
SOUTHEAST
Oak Creek 35, Franklin 7
Racine Case 21, Kenosha Tremper 0
Racine Horlick 54, Kenosha Indian Trail 21
Racine Park 40, Kenosha Bradford 21
SOUTHERN LAKES
Badger 42, Burlington 21
Union Grove 35, Beloit Memorial 0
Waterford 21, Westosha Central 20
Wilmot 28, Elkhorn 14
WOODLAND
Grafton 39, Shorewood/Messmer 0
Greenfield 55, South Milwaukee 14
Whitnall 64, Cudahy 0
Wisconsin Lutheran 45, Greendale 29
NON-CONFERENCE
Kenosha St. Joseph 55, Milwaukee Academy of Excellence 0
Milwaukee Washington Co-op 30, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 0
STATE SCORES
Adams-Friendship 63, Westfield Area 16
Alma/Pepin 41, Independence/Gilmanton 0
Altoona 56, Viroqua 25
Amery 36, Prescott 7
Amherst 57, Weyauwega-Fremont 40
Appleton North 13, Appleton East 0
Appleton Xavier 49, Waupaca 7
Arcadia 20, Black River Falls 18
Auburndale 50, Marathon 22
Baldwin-Woodville 27, Osceola 6
Baraboo 35, La Crosse Logan 31
Bay Port 63, Green Bay Southwest 7
Beaver Dam 39, Watertown 27
Belleville 49, Fennimore 0
Benton/Scales Mound (Ill.)/Shullsburg 14, Southwestern 6
Blair-Taylor 38, Augusta 36
Bonduel 34, Marinette 0
Brillion 6, New Holstein 0
Bruce 40, Lake Holcombe 0
Cadott 31, Glenwood City 0
Cambria-Friesland 20, Randolph 16
Campbellsport 34, Winnebago Lutheran 13
Cashton 21, Bangor 7
Cedar Grove-Belgium 50, Hilbert 7
Chilton 42, Kiel 21
Chippewa Falls 21, New Richmond 7
Clintonville 45, Northland Pines 7
Cochrane-Fountain City 42, Whitehall 27
Colby 21, Pittsville 6
Coleman 38, Oconto Falls 12
Columbus 37, Madison Edgewood 0
Crandon 49, Rosholt 6
Crivitz 44, Tomahawk 13
Cuba City 62, Parkview/Albany 8
Cumberland 28, Bloomer 22
Darlington 20, Mineral Point 7
DeForest 33, Monona Grove 7
Durand 21, Elk Mound 6
Eau Claire North 20, Menomonie 6
Edgar 40, Abbotsford 7
Ellsworth 16, Rice Lake 8
Elmwood/Plum City 24, Boyceville 21
Evansville 25, Jefferson 0
Fall River/Rio 24, Pardeeville 21
Fond du Lac St. Marys Springs 63, North Fond du Lac 13
Freedom 26, Luxemburg-Casco 14
Gibraltar 62, Gillett 8
Grantsburg 21, Unity 14
Green Bay Notre Dame 38, Green Bay Preble 7
Highland 21, Royall 18
Hillsboro 30, Riverdale 6
Holmen 26, Sparta 14
Horicon/Hustisford 35, Cambridge 7
Howards Grove 14, Oostburg 6
Hudson 23, Eau Claire Memorial 8
Hurley 38, Rib Lake/Prentice 8
Iola-Scandinavia 21, Loyal 0
Janesville Parker 40, Madison West 7
Kaukauna 30, Fond du Lac 28
Kewaunee 49, Mishicot 7
Kimberly 41, Oshkosh West 21
La Crosse Aquinas 51, Westby 14
La Crosse Central 37, Tomah 14
Ladysmith 47, Webster 0
Lake Mills 40, New Glarus 0
Lakeland 20, Antigo 0
Lakeside Lutheran 50, Beloit Turner 33
Lancaster 28, Platteville 7
Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 52, Algoma 24
Little Chute 33, Fox Valley Lutheran 7
Lodi 40, Big Foot 7
Madison La Follette 37, Madison East 22
Manitowoc Lincoln 55, Green Bay West 14
Markesan 38, Clinton 14
Marshall 62, Dodgeland 6
Marshfield 53, Appleton West 20
Mauston 32, Poynette 7
Mayville 48, Laconia 7
McDonell Central 46, Cornell 8
McFarland 35, Edgerton 3
Medford Area 62, Hayward 12
Melrose-Mindoro 21, Eleva-Strum 20
Menasha 43, Sheboygan South 0
Merrill 28, Ashland 6
Middleton 35, Janesville Craig 7
Mondovi 52, Neillsville/Granton 14
Mosinee 52, Rhinelander 8
Mount Horeb/Barneveld 55, Fort Atkinson 21
Neenah 42, Oshkosh North 20
Nekoosa 36, Spencer/Columbus Catholic 0
New Lisbon 52, Necedah 0
37 New London, 6 Seymour
Northwestern 50, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0
Omro 22, Lomira 21 (OT)
Onalaska 35, Reedsburg Area 0
Onalaska Luther 42, Brookwood 8
Oshkosh Lourdes 35, Johnson Creek 7
Owen-Withee 30, Gilman 14
Portage 31, Milton 26
Prairie du Chien 53, River Valley 14
Pulaski 34, Ashwaubenon 27
Reedsville 40, Random Lake 6
River Falls 28, Superior 7
River Ridge 50, Black Hawk/Warren (Ill.) 26
Seneca 28, Iowa-Grant 6
Sheboygan North 44, Green Bay East 0
Shiocton 16, Manawa 13
Somerset 26, Saint Croix Central 0
Southern Door 40, Peshtigo 0
Spooner 55, Barron 14
Spring Valley 12, Clear Lake 8
St. Croix Falls 38, Cameron 12
Stanley-Boyd 42, Osseo-Fairchild 8
Stoughton 21, Sauk Prairie 0
Stratford 14, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 6
Sturgeon Bay 51, Oconto 21
Sun Prairie 52, Oregon 7
Suring 42, Green Bay NEW Lutheran Co-op 12
Tri-County 41, Bowler/Gresham 0
Turtle Lake 33, Colfax 32
Two Rivers 56, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 8
Valders 47, Manitowoc Roncalli 19
Verona Area 27, Madison Memorial 20
Waunakee 52, Sun Prairie West 0
Wausau West 27, Stevens Point 17
Wausaukee 54, Sevastopol 14
Wautoma 33, Richland Center 17
West De Pere 21, De Pere 13
West Salem 40, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 6
Wisconsin Dells 42, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 0
Wrightstown 28, Denmark 14
***
For additional scores, schedules, standings and statistics, please visit www.wissports.net/football
***
THURSDAY
MILWAUKEE CITY – Richardson
Hamilton 36, Reagan 22
Marshall Co-op 13, King 0
Riverside 42, Bay View 0