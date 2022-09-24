Wisconsin high school football scores: Friday, Sept. 23, 2022

WEEK 6

FRIDAY

BIG EAST

Manitowoc Lutheran 47, Ozaukee 22

CLASSIC 8

Kettle Moraine 28, Waukesha West 0

Mukwonago 31, Arrowhead 30

Muskego 56, Waukesha South 7

Oconomowoc 14, Waukesha North 7

EAST CENTRAL

Berlin 35, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 27

Plymouth 28, Kewaskum 21

Port Washington 61, Ripon 20

EASTERN SUBURBAN

Waterloo 27, Palmyra-Eagle 14

GREATER METRO

Brookfield Central 35, Menomonee Falls 16

Brookfield East 45, West Allis Central 0

Germantown 59, West Allis Hale 24

Marquette 24, Sussex Hamilton 21

METRO CLASSIC

Martin Luther 27, Lake Country Lutheran 26

Racine St. Catherine’s 42, St. Thomas More 6

University School 48, Shoreland Lutheran 8

Watertown Luther Prep 35, Brown Deer 7

MIDWEST CLASSIC

Brookfield Academy 40, Kenosha Christian Life 20

Catholic Central 37, Living Word Lutheran 34

Kenosha St. Joseph def. Dominica (forfeit tickets)

41 Racine Lutheran, 14 St. Francis

MILWAUKEE CITY – Blackbourn

Pulaski 34, South 16

Vincent 56, Madison 14

NORTH SHORE

Hartford 49, Cedarburg 7

Nicolet 17, West Bend West 0

Slinger 35, Whitefish Bay 7

West Bend East 22, Homestead 7

PARKLAND

Catholic Memorial 35, New Berlin West 9

Milwaukee Lutheran 22, Pius XI 0

35 New Berlin Eisenhower, Wauwatosa East 6

Pewaukee 31, Wauwatosa West 14

ROCK VALLEY

East Troy 62, Whitewater 21

Monroe 55, Delavan-Darien 0

SOUTHEAST

Oak Creek 35, Franklin 7

Racine Case 21, Kenosha Tremper 0

Racine Horlick 54, Kenosha Indian Trail 21

Racine Park 40, Kenosha Bradford 21

SOUTHERN LAKES

Badger 42, Burlington 21

Union Grove 35, Beloit Memorial 0

Waterford 21, Westosha Central 20

Wilmot 28, Elkhorn 14

WOODLAND

Grafton 39, Shorewood/Messmer 0

Greenfield 55, South Milwaukee 14

Whitnall 64, Cudahy 0

Wisconsin Lutheran 45, Greendale 29

NON-CONFERENCE

Kenosha St. Joseph 55, Milwaukee Academy of Excellence 0

Milwaukee Washington Co-op 30, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 0

STATE SCORES

Adams-Friendship 63, Westfield Area 16

Alma/Pepin 41, Independence/Gilmanton 0

Altoona 56, Viroqua 25

Amery 36, Prescott 7

Amherst 57, Weyauwega-Fremont 40

Appleton North 13, Appleton East 0

Appleton Xavier 49, Waupaca 7

Arcadia 20, Black River Falls 18

Auburndale 50, Marathon 22

Baldwin-Woodville 27, Osceola 6

Baraboo 35, La Crosse Logan 31

Bay Port 63, Green Bay Southwest 7

Beaver Dam 39, Watertown 27

Belleville 49, Fennimore 0

Benton/Scales Mound (Ill.)/Shullsburg 14, Southwestern 6

Blair-Taylor 38, Augusta 36

Bonduel 34, Marinette 0

Brillion 6, New Holstein 0

Bruce 40, Lake Holcombe 0

Cadott 31, Glenwood City 0

Cambria-Friesland 20, Randolph 16

Campbellsport 34, Winnebago Lutheran 13

Cashton 21, Bangor 7

Cedar Grove-Belgium 50, Hilbert 7

Chilton 42, Kiel 21

Chippewa Falls 21, New Richmond 7

Clintonville 45, Northland Pines 7

Cochrane-Fountain City 42, Whitehall 27

Colby 21, Pittsville 6

Coleman 38, Oconto Falls 12

Columbus 37, Madison Edgewood 0

Crandon 49, Rosholt 6

Crivitz 44, Tomahawk 13

Cuba City 62, Parkview/Albany 8

Cumberland 28, Bloomer 22

Darlington 20, Mineral Point 7

DeForest 33, Monona Grove 7

Durand 21, Elk Mound 6

Eau Claire North 20, Menomonie 6

Edgar 40, Abbotsford 7

Ellsworth 16, Rice Lake 8

Elmwood/Plum City 24, Boyceville 21

Evansville 25, Jefferson 0

Fall River/Rio 24, Pardeeville 21

Fond du Lac St. Marys Springs 63, North Fond du Lac 13

Freedom 26, Luxemburg-Casco 14

Gibraltar 62, Gillett 8

Grantsburg 21, Unity 14

Green Bay Notre Dame 38, Green Bay Preble 7

Highland 21, Royall 18

Hillsboro 30, Riverdale 6

Holmen 26, Sparta 14

Horicon/Hustisford 35, Cambridge 7

Howards Grove 14, Oostburg 6

Hudson 23, Eau Claire Memorial 8

Hurley 38, Rib Lake/Prentice 8

Iola-Scandinavia 21, Loyal 0

Janesville Parker 40, Madison West 7

Kaukauna 30, Fond du Lac 28

Kewaunee 49, Mishicot 7

Kimberly 41, Oshkosh West 21

La Crosse Aquinas 51, Westby 14

La Crosse Central 37, Tomah 14

Ladysmith 47, Webster 0

Lake Mills 40, New Glarus 0

Lakeland 20, Antigo 0

Lakeside Lutheran 50, Beloit Turner 33

Lancaster 28, Platteville 7

Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 52, Algoma 24

Little Chute 33, Fox Valley Lutheran 7

Lodi 40, Big Foot 7

Madison La Follette 37, Madison East 22

Manitowoc Lincoln 55, Green Bay West 14

Markesan 38, Clinton 14

Marshall 62, Dodgeland 6

Marshfield 53, Appleton West 20

Mauston 32, Poynette 7

Mayville 48, Laconia 7

McDonell Central 46, Cornell 8

McFarland 35, Edgerton 3

Medford Area 62, Hayward 12

Melrose-Mindoro 21, Eleva-Strum 20

Menasha 43, Sheboygan South 0

Merrill 28, Ashland 6

Middleton 35, Janesville Craig 7

Mondovi 52, Neillsville/Granton 14

Mosinee 52, Rhinelander 8

Mount Horeb/Barneveld 55, Fort Atkinson 21

Neenah 42, Oshkosh North 20

Nekoosa 36, ​​Spencer/Columbus Catholic 0

New Lisbon 52, Necedah 0

37 New London, 6 Seymour

Northwestern 50, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0

Omro 22, Lomira 21 (OT)

Onalaska 35, Reedsburg Area 0

Onalaska Luther 42, Brookwood 8

Oshkosh Lourdes 35, Johnson Creek 7

Owen-Withee 30, Gilman 14

Portage 31, Milton 26

Prairie du Chien 53, River Valley 14

Pulaski 34, Ashwaubenon 27

Reedsville 40, Random Lake 6

River Falls 28, Superior 7

River Ridge 50, Black Hawk/Warren (Ill.) 26

Seneca 28, Iowa-Grant 6

Sheboygan North 44, Green Bay East 0

Shiocton 16, Manawa 13

Somerset 26, Saint Croix Central 0

Southern Door 40, Peshtigo 0

Spooner 55, Barron 14

Spring Valley 12, Clear Lake 8

St. Croix Falls 38, Cameron 12

Stanley-Boyd 42, Osseo-Fairchild 8

Stoughton 21, Sauk Prairie 0

Stratford 14, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 6

Sturgeon Bay 51, Oconto 21

Sun Prairie 52, Oregon 7

Suring 42, Green Bay NEW Lutheran Co-op 12

Tri-County 41, Bowler/Gresham 0

Turtle Lake 33, Colfax 32

Two Rivers 56, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 8

Valders 47, Manitowoc Roncalli 19

Verona Area 27, Madison Memorial 20

Waunakee 52, Sun Prairie West 0

Wausau West 27, Stevens Point 17

Wausaukee 54, Sevastopol 14

Wautoma 33, Richland Center 17

West De Pere 21, De Pere 13

West Salem 40, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 6

Wisconsin Dells 42, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 0

Wrightstown 28, Denmark 14

***

***

THURSDAY

MILWAUKEE CITY – Richardson

Hamilton 36, Reagan 22

Marshall Co-op 13, King 0

Riverside 42, Bay View 0