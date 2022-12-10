Wisconsin high school basketball scores: Friday, Dec. 9, 2022
Jump to: Boys State Scores | GIRLS | Girls State Scores
BOYS
CLASSIC 8
Arrowhead 85, Kettle Moraine 75
Catholic Memorial 58, Oconomowoc 44
Muskego 78, Mukwonago 58
Waukesha South 67, Waukesha North 48
GREATER METRO
Brookfield East 87, Germantown 68
Sussex Hamilton 69, Menomonee Falls 45
Wauwatosa West 72, Wauwatosa East 46
West Allis Hale 75, Brookfield Central 71
METRO CLASSIC
Kenosha St. Joseph 72, Catholic Central 32
Racine St. Catherine’s 77, Martin Luther 48
St. Thomas More 86, The Prairie School 53
MILWAUKEE CITY
Carmen Northwest 102, Washington 65
King 71, Riverside 51
MILWAUKEE CITY – Blue
Reagan 71, Languages 42
MILWAUKEE CITY – Ed
Audubon Tech 79, Arts 32
Bay View 74, Pulaski 67
NORTH SHORE
Grafton 80, Cedarburg 78 (OT)
Homestead 82, West Bend East 70
Nicolet 75, Hartford 57
Port Washington 83, Slinger 74
Whitefish Bay 54, West Bend West 29
SOUTHEAST
Franklin 66, Racine Park 63 (OT)
Kenosha Indian Trail 66, Kenosha Tremper 60
Oak Creek 71, Racine Horlick 53
Racine Case 70, Kenosha Bradford 59
SOUTHERN LAWS
Burlington 73, Badger 48
Union Grove 64, Elkhorn 44
Waterford 59, Delavan-Darien 31
Westosha Central 77, Wilmot 51
TRAILWAYS – South
Deerfield 55, Williams Bay 36
NON-CONFERENCE
St. Francis 83, SWCHA 59
Westlake Christian at Faith Christian (ccd.)
Back to top ↑
STATE SCORES
Appleton East 85, Appleton West 80
Ashland 58, Hayward 43
Auburndale 62, Phillips 36
Bangor 58, Necedah 37
Barron 69, Cumberland 53
Bonduel 68, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 54
Bowler 56, Tigerton 45
Brillion 67, Chilton 25
Cambria-Friesland 64, Montello 32
Cameron 83, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 56
Chippewa Falls 84, Eau Claire North 52
Coleman 42, Niagara 29
DC Everest 94, Wausau East 69
De Pere 71, Green Bay Preble 44
Eau Claire Memorial 74, Rice Lake 52
Edgar 56, Prentice 43
Fall River 77, Princeton/Green Lake 50
Florence 71, Goodman/Pembine 60
Fond du Lac 58, Kimberly 44
Green Bay NEW Lutheran 79, Gibraltar 41
Green Bay Southwest 58, Ashwaubenon 53
Hillsboro 59, New Lisbon 47
Holmen 73, Tomah 72
Hudson 47, River Falls 37
Janesville Parker 59, Sun Prairie 50
Kaukauna 79, Oshkosh West 49
Kickapoo 61, La Farge 56
Kiel 79, Valders 58
Ladysmith 88, Spooner 28
Lake Holcombe 79, Winter 70
Little Chute 69, Wrightstown 49
Lodi 53, Marshall 44
Luck 71, Frederic 42
Madison Edgewood 52, Fort Atkinson 41
Marathon 80, Rib Lake 51
Marion 46, White Lake 27
Marshfield 71, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 47
Medford Area 92, Antigo 50
Menominee Indian 76, Iola-Scandinavia 44
Menomonie 76, New Richmond 69
Merrill 68, Wausau West 61
Milton 70, Mount Horeb 59
Mineral Point 54, Iowa-Grant 43
Mosinee 76, Tomahawk 24
Neenah 69, Appleton North 49
Nekoosa 81, Greenwood 41
New Holstein 52, Sheboygan Falls 50
Newman Catholic 77, Abbotsford 37
Northland Lutheran 53, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 33
Northland Pines 68, Rhinelander 36
Northwestern 83, St. Croix Falls 38
Oakfield 53, Dodgeland 18
Oconto 71, Algoma 46
Onalaska Luther 80, La Crosse Logan 63
Oregon 78, Monona Grove 61
Osceola 65, Altoona 53
Oshkosh Lourdes 48, Horicon 46
Oshkosh North 81, Hortonville 73
Peshtigo 55, Sturgeon Bay 41
Pittsville 78, Tri-County 30
Port Edwards 54, Almond-Bancroft 46
Pulaski 75, Sheboygan South 47
Randolph 63, Rio 18
Sheboygan North 64, Green Bay Notre Dame 36
Shell Lake 57, Turtle Lake 38
Shiocton 67, Amherst 49
South Shore 53, Mercer 44
Southern Door 94, Sevastopol 40
St. Thomas Aquinas 53, Suring 50
Stevens Point Pacelli 74, Rosholt 24
Stoughton 73, Monroe 56
Superior 91, Hibbing (Minn.) 24
Two Rivers 53, Manitowoc Roncalli 37
Verona Area 92, Sun Prairie West 84
Watertown Maranatha Baptist 63, Rock County Christian 28
Wayland Academy 99, Valley Christian 28
Webster 57, Grantsburg 41
West Salem 83, Black River Falls 27
Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 70, Chequamegon 64 (2OT)
Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 41, Gresham Community 40
***
For additional boys scores, schedules, standings and statistics, please visit www.wissports.net/boysbasketball
***
Back to top ↑
GIRLS
BIG EAST – South
Oostburg 73, Cedar Grove-Belgium 41
Sheboygan Lutheran 79, Ozaukee 52
CLASSIC 8
Catholic Memorial 68, Oconomowoc 54
Kettle Moraine 64, Arrowhead 52
Muskego 51, Mukwonago 40
Waukesha North 52, Waukesha South 36
EAST CENTRAL
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 55, Kewaskum 52
GREATER METRO
Brookfield Central 52, West Allis Hale 43
Brookfield East 75, Germantown 49
Menomonee Falls 71, Sussex Hamilton 61
Wauwatosa West 48, Wauwatosa East 37
METRO CLASSIC
Kenosha St. Joseph 53, Catholic Central 26
MIDWEST CLASSIC
University School 66, Brookfield Academy 60
NORTH SHORE
Cedarburg 62, Grafton 61
Hartford 70, Nicolet 44
Homestead 84, West Bend East 39
Slinger 81, Port Washington 55
Whitefish Bay 70, West Bend West 64
ROCK VALLEY
Edgerton 60, East Troy 29
Whitewater 43, Jefferson 36
SOUTHEAST
Franklin 79, Racine Park 16
Kenosha Bradford 81, Racine Case 22
Oak Creek 92, Racine Horlick 20
NON-CONFERENCE
Burlington 51, Janesville Parker 33
Faith Christian 51, Quad Cities (Ill.) 31
St. Francis 35, SWCHA 25
Living Word Lutheran at Milwaukee Carmen Northwest (ccd.)
Back to top ↑
STATE SCORES
Antigo 55, Medford Area 49
Appleton East 73, Appleton West 61
Athens 58, Stratford 36
Augusta 57, Whitehall 38
Baldwin-Woodville 45, Ellsworth 36
Beaver Dam 49, DeForest 46
Belmont 73, Benton 30
Bloomer 52, Regis 45
Butternut 45, Lac Courte Oreilles 34
Cadott 60, Osseo-Fairchild 54
Clear Lake 48, Northwood 14
Clinton 56, Beloit Turner 38
Colfax 47, Durand 39
Columbus 65, Marshall 52
Columbus Catholic 50, Owen-Withee 39
Cornell 68, Bruce 29
DC Everest 55, Wausau East 33
Deerfield 54, Belleville 52
Denmark 52, Little Chute 34
Drummond 50, Hurley 45
Eau Claire Memorial 65, Rice Lake 48
Elk Mound 64, Mondovi 32
Elmwood/Plum City 65, Glenwood City 9
Fond du Lac St. Marys Springs 63, Lomira 48
Fox Valley Lutheran 69, Clintonville 24
Frederic 25, Luck 14
Freedom 68, Waupaca 18
Grantsburg 61, Webster 38
Greenwood 43, Spencer 40
Howards Grove 49, Random Lake 38
Hudson 67, River Falls 45
Kaukauna 59, Oshkosh West 45
Kimberly 72, Fond du Lac 55
Kohler 54, Sheboygan Christian 44
La Crosse Aquinas 64, La Crosse Central 32
La Crosse Logan 54, Sparta 42
Laconia 62, Winnebago Lutheran 51
Lake Holcombe 68, Winter 59
Lakeland 71, Ladysmith 37
Loyal 41, Colby 28
Marathon 63, Rib Lake 36
Marinette 47, Oconto Falls 31
Marshfield 63, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 30
Mayville 56, Campbellsport 39
McDonell Central 51, Fall Creek 32
McFarland 85, Evansville 37
Mellen 44, Washburn 37
Melrose-Mindoro 52, Eleva-Strum 31
Menomonie 61, New Richmond 41
Mishicot 71, Manitowoc Lutheran 49
Mosinee 65, Tomahawk 20
Neenah 64, Appleton North 32
New London 64, Green Bay East 17
Omro 71, North Fond du Lac 59
Onalaska 58, Holmen 54
Phillips 57, Auburndale 55
Reedsville 53, Hilbert 40
Rhinelander 77, Northland Pines 36
Ripon 44, Winneconne 43
Shullsburg 41, Potosi/Cassville 30
Somerset 53, Saint Croix Central 32
South Shore 70, Mercer 33
Spring Valley 44, Boyceville 38
Stanley-Boyd 65, Thorp 44
Watertown 53, Waunakee 44
Waupun 44, Berlin 23
Wausau Newman 34, Abbotsford 32
Wausau West 56, Merrill 43
Wautoma 68, Princeton/Green Lake 26
West De Pere 67, Xavier 63
Westfield Area 72, Lodi 26
Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 72, Chequamegon 8
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 55, Bonduel 49
Wrightstown 64, Luxembourg-Casco 53
***
For additional girls scores, schedules, standings and statistics, please visit www.wissports.net/girlsbasketball
***
Back to top ↑