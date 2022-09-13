Wisconsin Herd public tryout lets basketball hopefuls Chase NBA dream

OSHKOSH – The Wisconsin Herd, the NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, held an open tryout Saturday at the 20th Avenue YMCA.

About 75 players had the opportunity to showcase their talents in front of Herd and Bucks basketball operations personnel with the chance to earn an invitation to the Herd’s training camp, which will begin in late October.

Many participants were local players from Oshkosh, Green Bay, Appleton, Lake Geneva, Madison and Milwaukee.

Oshkosh native and North High School alum Blake Marquardt was one of the Athletes at the tryout after spending this past basketball season playing Overseas in Morocco and the previous two years in Argentina.

“I enjoyed doing this tryout, this is my second time doing it,” Marquardt said. “Just being from Oshkosh it’s kind of cool to see everybody coming from all over the world. I remember last time we had guys from Africa, we had other guys from Europe, and we’re all here for the same goal which makes it special because you can’t do it on your own, so we really feed off of each other . It brings a lot of positive energy and it’s a fun environment. It’s a lot of fun to play here.”

Chaisson Allen, Entering his second season as head coach of the Herd, said he was impressed by the number of players who showed up to seize the shot at achieving their dreams of playing professional basketball.

“It was a great turnout, first and foremost,” Allen said. “With all the guys in the gym competing there was a lot of energy. We’re actively looking. We have a few spots to fill in our camp that starts here in a few weeks. We wanted to get some eyes on these guys and give them a fair shot at getting into our camp. I won’t name them, but there were a few guys that stuck out and really have a chance, in my eyes, of making our camp.”

