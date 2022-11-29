Wisconsin Hangs On To Edge Dayton Men’s Basketball 43-42

PARADISE ISLAND, The Bahamas – The University of Dayton men’s basketball team’s comeback effort fell just short in the first round of the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis Wednesday, as the Flyers fell 43-42 to Wisconsin.

Dayton’s Kobe Elvis was the game’s high scorer, with 16 points (14 in the second half).

1st Half – Wisconsin 23, Dayton 14

Wisconsin scored the first basketball of the game, but then Dayton had a 7-0 to lead 7-2 with 14:06 left in the half.

UD would score just seven points the rest of the half.

Even with that, it was a two-point game (16-14) with 5:02 to go, but the Badgers closed the half with a 7-0 run to lead 23-14 at the half.

The two teams combined to shoot .237 (14-59) from the field, and .207 (6-29) from three-point range.

2nd Half – Wisconsin 43, Dayton 42

Wisconsin pushed its advantage out to 10 points (34-24) with 13:45 left in the game, its largest lead.

UD battled back to tie the game 39-39 at the 4:56 mark, but UW scored the next four points to reach 43 points with 3:17 left.

The Flyers stopped the Badgers on their last three possessions, but Toumani Camara’s stickback cut the deficit to two, and DaRon Holmes II’s free throw got it to one.

Dayton had the ball under 35 seconds, but Kobe Elvis’ driving shot was blocked out of bounds and UD could not get another shot off with the one second it had left on the shot clock.

BY THE NUMBERS

Kobe Elvis was UD’s only double-digit scorer, with a game-high 16 (14 in the second half).

Toumani Camara led all players in the game with 11 rebounds.

Mustapha Amzil was a team-high +8, coming off the bench for nine points and five rebounds.

Dayton held Wisconsin to .237 shooting form the field (14-59) in the game, and outshot the Badgers .302 (16=53) to .237, but committed seven more turnovers (17-10).

The 14 points UD scored in the first half were the fewest for the Flyers since Feb. 23, 2016 at Saint Louis.

UP NEXT

Dayton plays North Carolina State Thursday at 4 pm ET.

The game will be televised on ESPN News.

Please return to DaytonFlyers.com for a more complete recap.