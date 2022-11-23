Wisconsin golf coaches’ girls all-state team announced

Wisconsin golf coaches’ girls all-state team announced

After winning the Division 1 girls golf state title, Westosha Central kept piling up the honors.

Kylie Walker was named the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin co-player of the year with Prescott’s Ava Salay after Walker helped lead the Falcons to the team title while finishing second to Waunakee’s Izzi Stricker on the individual leaderboard.

Brookfield East’s 1-2 Punch of Madison and Payton Haugen were named to the first team with Walker and Union Grove senior Norah Roberts, while Walker’s sister Katelyn was named to the second team. All in all, 10 Milwaukee-area players were named to the all-state rosters.

Here’s a look at the teams and Honorable mentions, with Milwaukee-area honorees listed in bold.

First team

Vivian Cressman, jr., Middleton; Madison Haugenjr., Brookfield East; Payton Haugenfr., Brookfield East; Norah Roberts, sr., Union Grove; Ava Salay, sr., Prescott (co-POY); Izzi Stricker, jr., Waunakee; Kylie Walkerj., Westosha Central (co-POY)

