Wisconsin golf coaches’ girls all-state team announced

After winning the Division 1 girls golf state title, Westosha Central kept piling up the honors.

Kylie Walker was named the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin co-player of the year with Prescott’s Ava Salay after Walker helped lead the Falcons to the team title while finishing second to Waunakee’s Izzi Stricker on the individual leaderboard.

Brookfield East’s 1-2 Punch of Madison and Payton Haugen were named to the first team with Walker and Union Grove senior Norah Roberts, while Walker’s sister Katelyn was named to the second team. All in all, 10 Milwaukee-area players were named to the all-state rosters.

Here’s a look at the teams and Honorable mentions, with Milwaukee-area honorees listed in bold.

First team

Vivian Cressman, jr., Middleton; Madison Haugenjr., Brookfield East; Payton Haugenfr., Brookfield East; Norah Roberts, sr., Union Grove; Ava Salay, sr., Prescott (co-POY); Izzi Stricker, jr., Waunakee; Kylie Walkerj., Westosha Central (co-POY)

Second team

Kate Bogenschutz, Sr., Cedarburg; Hannah Dunk, sr., Milton; Grace Durkin, sr., Notre Dame Academy; Lauren Lupinek, jr., Oconomowoc; Brin Neumann, sr., Tomah; Mya Nicholson, jr., Janesville Craig; Katelyn Walkerjr., Westosha Central

Third team

Nora Cerronisr., Waukesha North/South/West; Kayla Johnson, sr., Hamilton; Belle Kongshaug, fr., Colfax/Elk Mound; Sophia Lawler, sr., The Prairie School; Riley Pechinski, sr., Stevens Point; AJ Powell, sr., Appleton North; Amelia Zingler, sr., Tomah

Division 1 Honorable mention

Kaitlyn Amtmann, sr., Arrowhead; Amanda Beckman, sr., Middleton; Ava Beranek, jr., Bay Port; Josie Clegg, sr., Brookfield East; Ellen Close, Jr., Middleton; Breanne Delislefr., Brookfield Central; Emily Gastrau, sr., Wauwautosa East/West; Delainey Halverson, soph., Oregon; Ashleigh Johnson, sr., Reedsburg; Adalyn Johnston, jr., Bay Port; Kate Kruegerjr., Divine Savior Holy Angels; Julia Larson, sr., Arrowhead; McKenna Lowe, soph., Kaukauna; Lexi Manteufeljr., Union Grove; Allie McBryde, sr., Union Grove; Hannah Miller, sr., Sheboygan North/South; Elle O’Reillysr., Westosha Central; Sarah Ramsdenjr., Beloit Memorial; Ava Roesch, fr., Divine Savior Holy Angels; Jordan Shipshock, jr., Waunakee; Katie WestbrookSr., Oconomowoc

Division 2 Honorable mention

Danielle Bruecker, sr., Wrightstown; Audrey Fryda, Sr., Catholic Memorial; Aliisa Helminen, fr., Xavier; Lilly Kaminski, Sr., Denmark; Brianna Kirsch, jr., Lancaster; Gabbi Matzek, soph., Prescott; Sarah Nakada, sr., Edgewood; Kady Peery, Jr., The Prairie School; Jeanne Rohl, soph., Prescott; Payton Schmidt, jr., Jefferson; Karalyn Skinner, soph., Altoona/Regis; Rhi Stutz, sr., Prescott