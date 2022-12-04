Wisconsin girl with brain cancer to celebrate final birthday

When Delaney Krings turns five this month, her family and even strangers are going all out to give her a birthday people will always remember.

A birthday parade, complete with around 150 vintage and classic car drivers, is scheduled for Delaney’s birthday on Dec. 16 near her home in Pewaukee, Wisconsin.

The police department and Rescue Squad are working on making an appearance. Because Delaney just loves “Frozen,” there will be a lot of the movie’s characters sprinkled in the Parade and local theater groups have volunteered to act out a scene.

There will be a custom-designed cake, food and hot chocolate, K-9 dogs and if it’s nice out, kids can play in the nearby park. Santa and Mrs. Claus may even make an appearance.

