Wisconsin football offers 3-star QB Cole LaCrue in the 2023 class

Wisconsin Offensive Coordinator Bobby Engram was confident that the Wisconsin Badgers would get a quality quarterback in the 2023 class back in fall camp.

After months of evaluation, it appears the Badgers have finally identified their top target in Cole LaCrue out of Bloomfield, Colorado.

On Monday, Wisconsin became the latest school to offer the quarterback from Bloomfield High School.

At 6-foot-2, LaCrue is an intriguing quarterback prospect with the ability to extend plays with his legs. Also a standout baseball player, LaCrue possesses the arm talent necessary to be a quarterback at the Power-5 level and a high degree of potential given his athleticism.

The Badgers have been in contact with LaCrue since the summer, and the Colorado native actually visited Madison for the Washington State game earlier this year. LaCrue told All Badgers that he is speaking with UW about scheduling a return trip for an official visit soon, but that he also has official visits upcoming with Colorado and Tulane, both of whom recently offered the quarterback.

Rated as a three-star quarterback by 247 Sports, LaCrue is considered the No. 19 player in Colorado for his grade and is also generating interest from Northwestern and Louisana Tech late in the process.

A multi-year starter for his high school team, LaCrue threw for 2,365 yards (62% completion percentage) and 21 touchdowns, with another 558 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground as a junior in 11 games. This year, LaCrue has helped lead his team to an undefeated regular season, playing in nine games so far. The senior quarterback has improved his completion percentage to 64.6% and has thrown 21 touchdowns compared to only two interceptions, with 627 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns as a runner.

LaCrue told All Badgers that the offer from Wisconsin is “a huge opportunity” and a Scholarship that he’s “been pushing for, for months.” With an offer from the Badgers officially in hand, LaCrue “loves the city and the fans that come with it” at Wisconsin, adding that “I am a guy that thrives off of energy and passion and if I have the stadium going crazy and being super supportive, then it’s a place I can see myself succeeding at.”

The new offer to LaCrue comes on the same day as the Badgers Landing their first commitment in the 2024 recruiting class from cornerback Austin Alexander, and immediately proceeds the bye week in which the staff was actively recruiting across the country.

Wisconsin hopes to add LaCrue to its 13-member class that currently Ranks outside the top 50 in the country but still has room to grow with missing pieces at quarterback and tight end, as well as room for other best-available players on both sides of the ball.

With the Badgers losing redshirt freshman quarterback Deacon Hill to the transfer Portal a few weeks ago, and senior backup Chase Wolf likely to exhaust his eligibility, Wisconsin is scheduled to only have three quarterbacks on their roster next season. As a result, LaCrue is arguably one of the top remaining targets for the Badgers and a key recruit to monitor over the next two months.

You can check out some highlights of LaCrue in action below.

