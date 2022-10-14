Wisconsin football offers 2024 four-star Josiah Brown

With mid-season film now available for most prospects in the 2024 recruiting class, the Wisconsin Badgers have begun handing out new Scholarship opportunities over the past couple of weeks.

On Thursday, the Wisconsin recruiting department extended a new offer to four-star athlete Josiah Brown of Holy Trinity High School in Hicksville, New York.

Brown specifically Tagged Assistant Coach Alvis Whitted, who oversees the wide receiver room in his Twitter post, likely indicating that Wisconsin likes the Talented athlete on offense for now.

