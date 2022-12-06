Wisconsin football loses Michael Furtney, others, to transfer Portal

MADISON – Eight and counting for the Wisconsin football program.

Offensive lineman Michael Furtney, reserve safety Titus Toler and reserve defensive end Tristan Monday have announced plans to transfer from the program.

All three announced Monday, the day the transfer portal opened.

Furtney, Toler and Monday joined quarterback Graham Mertz, wide receiver Markus Allen, wide receiver Stephan Bracey, quarterback Deacon Hill and offensive tackle Logan Brown.

Furtney, Toler, Monday and Mertz announced their decisions after UW closed the regular season with a 6-6 record.

Allen, Bracey, Hill and Brown left during the regular season.

More:‘It starts with relationships’: Luke Fickell works to evaluate talent, recruit, build a staff and Coach Wisconsin’s Bowl game

More:Wisconsin must close the gap on Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State in its quest to win Big Ten football titles

Furtney is by far the most experienced of the trio of players who announced on Monday.

The fifth-year senior entered the 2022 season with two starts and 31 games played and has started eight games at right guard this season.

UW’s Offensive line has been in flux all season, largely because of injuries, and the unit will be unsettled for the Bowl game.

Offensive line Coach Bob Bostad has taken a job with Indiana and senior Tyler Beach isn’t expected to play in the game. Beach, who started six games at left guard before being used as a jumbo tight end, is training for a shot at the NFL.

Toler signed with UW in 2019 and played in a total of six games.

He redshirted in 2019, played in two games in 2020 before suffering a season-ending injury. He missed the 2021 season but returned this season and finished with five tackles in four games. They did not play in the regular-season finale against Minnesota.

Monday, from Scottsdale, Arizona, has not played this season. He chose UW over offers from Arizona, Colorado, Florida State, Baylor and others. Shortly after Monday entered the portal, he announced he had committed to Arizona State.

Coincidentally, Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders announced Monday he is entering the transfer portal. UW is set to play Oklahoma State in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 27 in Phoenix.

Sanders has missed two games this season because of a shoulder injury, but still has passed for 2,642 yards, with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Freshman Garret Rangel started the regular-season finale in place of Sanders but completed only 18 of 42 passes for 178 yards in a 24-19 loss to West Virginia.

Rangel has played in three games this season and has completed just 53.7% of his passes for an average of 160.7 yards per game, with two touchdowns and three interceptions.