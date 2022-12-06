Wisconsin football loses Michael Furtney, others, to transfer Portal

MADISON – Eight and counting for the Wisconsin football program.

Offensive lineman Michael Furtney, reserve safety Titus Toler and reserve defensive end Tristan Monday have announced plans to transfer from the program.

All three announced Monday, the day the transfer portal opened.

Furtney, Toler and Monday joined quarterback Graham Mertz, wide receiver Markus Allen, wide receiver Stephan Bracey, quarterback Deacon Hill and offensive tackle Logan Brown.

Furtney, Toler, Monday and Mertz announced their decisions after UW closed the regular season with a 6-6 record.

Allen, Bracey, Hill and Brown left during the regular season.

