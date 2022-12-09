Wisconsin football: Joe Tippmann and Jay Shaw declare for the NFL Draft

The Wisconsin football program will look very different next season after the hiring of Luke Fickell and a new Offensive Coordinator already in place for the 2023 season.

While the coaching staff will have a different approach, the Badgers will also have a considerably different roster come spring practice.

On the same day Wisconsin received word that freshman wide receiver Markus Allen would come back in 2023 after Entering the transfer portal, two other Badgers announced that they would not be back, and would instead move on to the NFL.

