Wisconsin football: Four Badgers earn AP All-Big Ten honors

While the final results of the regular season were somewhat of a letdown for the Wisconsin Badgers football team, several players have earned postseason awards over the past two weeks.

11 total players came away with some sort of All-Big Ten acknowledgment by the conference, while freshman Skyler Bell recently earned Honorable mention Freshman All-American honors by College Football News earlier this week.

