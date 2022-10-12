Wisconsin football commit Trech Kekahuna earns a Pac-12 offer

The Wisconsin Badgers football team has been sitting on 13 verbal commitments in the 2023 recruiting class since late June.

Late Monday night, one of their top Offensive commits in the class earned a new Scholarship offer from out West.

The Oregon Ducks extended an offer to 2023 wide receiver Trech Kekahuna, who has been committed to Wisconsin since June 19. Oregon Offensive Coordinator and wide receivers Coach Junior Adams made the offer over the phone to Kekahuna, who took to Twitter to share the news.

