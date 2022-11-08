Wisconsin Football: Badgers pick up commitment from 2023 Quarterback Cole LaCrue

Fire those cannons! It appears the Wisconsin Badgers have finally found their quarterback in the 2023 class as Cole LaCrue announced his commitment to Wisconsin this afternoon.

LaCrue is rated as a 3-star quarterback by 247 Sports and is ranked as the 19th best player in the state of Colorado for their 2023 rankings. LaCrue is from Broomfield, Colorado just outside of Denver, where he plays his high school football at Broomfield High School.

Prior to his commitment to the Badgers, LaCrue was down to three schools in Colorado, Tulane, and of course Wisconsin. He received offers from each school in late October and decided on his commitment to Wisconsin just a week after receiving the offer.

Overall, LaCrue is a very solid pickup for the Badgers 2023 class. LaCrue is the 13th overall player to join the 2023 class, and he is the second commit in the last week, a good sign for Jim Leonhard and the staff.

LaCrue really helps fill out the Wisconsin quarterback room that was a little bit off-balance previously. Wisconsin of course has Myles Burkett as part of the 2022 recruiting class, but they do not have a quarterback in the 2021 or 2020 class with Deacon Hill in the transfer portal. LaCrue helps even those numbers out a bit, especially if the Badgers are able to preserve the redshirt for Burkett.

LaCrue is best defined as a playmaker at the quarterback position. In his Hudl tape, you’ll see that LaCrue is very mobile and is often making plays by using his feet to set up his throws or take off out of the pocket for a quarterback run. LaCrue’s midseason HUDL tape is embedded below for you to see for yourself!