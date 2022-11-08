Wisconsin football: Badgers land 2023 quarterback Cole LaCrue

A week after losing a commitment out of the Pac-12 footprint, the Wisconsin Badgers added a key piece to their 2023 recruiting class on Monday out of Colorado.

Quarterback Cole LaCrue announced his pledge to join the Badgers as part of the 2023 class on scholarship, representing Wisconsin’s Lone quarterback commit in the cycle.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button