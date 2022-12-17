Wisconsin football adds former four-star QB transfer Nick Evers

With former Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz opting to enter the transfer Portal on December 4, the future of the quarterback position at UW is wide open.

On Saturday, the Badgers and new head Coach Luke Fickell made a splash in the transfer Portal to potentially find an answer by Landing former Oklahoma quarterback Nick Evers.

A true freshman this past season with Oklahoma, Evers joined the Sooners as an early enrollee last January as one of the top quarterbacks in the 2022 recruiting class and a heralded four-star recruit. Ranked as the No. 8 quarterback and the No. 137 player in the country for his grade level by 247 Sports, Evers came to Norman with a ton of fanfare after choosing the Sooners over other Scholarship offers from schools like Auburn, Cincinnati, Florida, Iowa, Louisville, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Penn State , TCU, Virginia Tech, and Virginia Tech.

