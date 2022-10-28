Wisconsin football adds 2023 in-state walk-on Zack Mlsna

The Wisconsin Badgers have a long history of identifying and developing walk-ons from within the state that eventually go on to become key contributors at UW.

On Thursday, Jim Leonhard and the coaching staff added another preferred walk-on, Landing a commitment from Cashton High School (Wis.) lineman Zack Mlsna.

