Wisconsin fires football Coach Paul Chryst after a 2-3 start

Wisconsin has fired head football Coach Paul Chryst five games into the 2022 college football season, the school announced.

Defensive Coordinator Jim Leonhard will serve as the team’s interim head coach while the school locates a permanent replacement for Chryst.

Wisconsin Athletic director Chris McIntosh confirmed the news.

“After a heartfelt and authentic conversation with Coach Chryst about what is in the long-term best interest of our football program, I have concluded that now is the time for a change in leadership,” McIntosh said in a statement.

