Wisconsin exposed Nebraska’s serve-receive unit, TV ratings and more

During a Nebraska volleyball practice, many days the last drill is practicing serve-receive.

The players get paired up with the player they’re likely to be next to on the court during a match. Coach John Cook sometimes tells the players it’s the most important drill of the day.

And after Nebraska suffered its first loss in more than a month in a sweep by Wisconsin on Wednesday, the Nebraska players got another reminder of how important being consistent in serve-receive can be.

“It’s all things I’ve been saying, but now it’s like, ‘OK, Coach is right,'” Cook said on Thursday during the Nebraska volleyball radio show.

Nebraska quickly gets back on the court with a 7:30 pm match against Maryland on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.

Wisconsin topped the Huskers in ace serves 6-1. And off-target passes meant Nebraska had to settle for low-percentage hitting attempts.

“One of the big differences was Wisconsin Stressed us serving, and we haven’t been Stressed like that all year,” Cook said. “We went (three) matches without getting Aced this year.”

Nebraska’s below-average serve-receive kept Nebraska from gaining much rhythm, Cook said.

“When we’re in a good rhythm the balls are coming in there and three out of four are pretty good passes so the Setters get in a rhythm and the hitters get in a rhythm,” he said. “The first 10 points we were in a rhythm, and then after that, we never got in a rhythm.”

Nebraska does rank first in the Big Ten in opponent aces (0.61 per set), but that’s not a complete reflection of how good a team is in serve-receive.

There were some people who thought that the Huskers looked like a tired team, but Cook doesn’t think that’s the case.

“We got punched in the mouth, and we’re not as good as we think we are,” Cook said. “So we got work to do.”

Golf analogy: Cook, a former high school football coach, usually comes armed with a good football analogy.

But he went to links when explaining why Nebraska players may have hit the ball long or wide nine times against the Badgers.

“Sometimes hitters try to do too much, and the setters are trying to do too much,” Cook said. “It’s just like on the golf course (when you know) you need to make a big drive and swing a little harder, and there it goes into the clubhouse. It’s no different in volleyball.”

Maryland rematch: Nebraska beat Maryland in four sets earlier this month. But it’s what Maryland did last season with some of the same players as this season that Cook will remind the Huskers of.

“Maryland beat Wisconsin last year, and then Wisconsin won the national championship,” Cook said. “All of these teams in the Big Ten are dangerous. You got to bring it every night.”

Maryland (13-10, 4-7 Big Ten) leads the Nation in blocks with 3.44 per set. Rainelle Jones is the nation’s blocks leader with 1.67 per set and 139 total blocks.

Nebraska is tied with Wisconsin and Ohio State for first place in the Big Ten at 10-1.

“We’re still in first place in the Big Ten,” Cook said. “Now we’re in a tie, and we’re going to play both of those teams again. So our goals are in front of us. You can’t look ahead at that because you’re going to get knocked off.

TV ratings: The Nebraska-Wisconsin match had 362,000 viewers on the Big Ten Network, making it the most-watched college match this season on any channel. It also had the second-largest audience ever for a match on BTN, trailing only the 375,000 when Nebraska and Wisconsin played near the end of last season with the Big Ten title on the line.

Title IX celebration: Saturday’s match will be Nebraska’s Title IX celebration. Nebraska will honor the program’s first head coach, Pat Sullivan, as well as team members from 1974-75, between sets two and three. Led by Sullivan, the first Husker teams set the standard of excellence for the Husker volleyball program. The 1975 Huskers went 34-8 and reached the AIAW regional finals, and since then Nebraska has had a winning record every season in the program’s 47-year history.

Around the Big Ten: Minnesota sophomore outside hitter Taylor Landfair is one of just two players in the Nation to have at least 10 kills in every match this season (the other is South Dakota outside hitter Elizabeth Juhnke). Landfair Ranks 12th nationally in Kills per set (4.54).