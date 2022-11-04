Wisconsin basketball unveils new alternate uniforms for 2022-2023

Over the past few seasons, the Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team, under the direction of Greg Gard, has unveiled alternate jerseys each season that are designed by the players.

On Friday, the team released its newest collaboration with Under Armor which features a new twist, an all-black look.

