Wisconsin basketball: Two Badgers make the preseason All-Big Ten team

With college basketball inching closer, the Wisconsin Badgers held their annual basketball media day on Wednesday, with head coach Greg Gard meeting with media members for over 20 minutes.

After Gard spoke highly about the development of his team, two of his top returning players made the Big Ten’s preseason all-conference team on Thursday afternoon.

Sophomore point guard Chucky Hepburn and senior forward Tyler Wahl each made the prestigious first-team All-Big Ten list, representing the Badgers as two of the top 11 players in the league entering the season.

