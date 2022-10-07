Wisconsin basketball: Two Badgers make the preseason All-Big Ten team

With college basketball inching closer, the Wisconsin Badgers held their annual basketball media day on Wednesday, with head coach Greg Gard meeting with media members for over 20 minutes.

After Gard spoke highly about the development of his team, two of his top returning players made the Big Ten’s preseason all-conference team on Thursday afternoon.

Sophomore point guard Chucky Hepburn and senior forward Tyler Wahl each made the prestigious first-team All-Big Ten list, representing the Badgers as two of the top 11 players in the league entering the season.

Two of the top defensive players in the Big Ten, Hepburn and Wahl are two of Wisconsin’s key pieces coming back this season. The Badgers are the only team within the conference to have two All-Big Ten honorees, and it is the fourth time that Wisconsin has had two or more players on the preseason list since 2014.

They joined the following former Wisconsin greats:

Frank Kaminsky and Sam Dekker (2014-2015)

Nigel Hayes and Bronson Koenig (2015-2016)

Ethan Happ, Nigel Hayes, and Bronson Koenig (2016-2017)

For Hepburn, his inclusion comes on the heels of a strong freshmen campaign as Wisconsin’s lead guard. In addition to playing tremendous defense, Hepburn averaged 7.9 points per game, 2.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. The Nebraska native started all 33 games for UW in 2021 and played the third most minutes on the team while averaging nearly a 2-1 assist-to-turnover ratio at point guard. After shooting 34.8% from three-point range, Hepburn hopes to build on his first year in Madison and make a big impact this season.

Tyler Wahl also made the Big Ten’s preseason list, and he is one of the team’s few Seniors on the roster this season. The Lakeville (Minn.) product set career highs in nearly every statistical area last year, while shooting over 50% from the floor and averaging in double figures (11.4 points per game) for the first time. A very versatile player for Greg Gard, Wahl was second on the team in rebounding (5.9 per game), fourth in assists, first in defensive steals, and second in blocked shots a year ago.

A great two-way player, Wahl is expected to take on a greater leadership role this season and he is one of the most experienced players on the roster for Wisconsin.

The duo of Hepburn and Wahl were joined by nine other individuals across the Big Ten, representing nine different teams in the league. The full list of players is as follows:

Trayce Jackson-Davis, a junior forward at Indiana

Hunter Dickinson, a junior center at Michigan

Zach Edey, a junior center at Purdue

Terrance Shannon Jr., a senior guard at Illinois

Kris Murray, a junior forward at Iowa

Malik Hall, a senior forward at Michigan State

Jamison Battle, a junior forward at Minnesota

Jalen Pickett, a senior guard at Penn State

Clifford Omoruyi, a junior center at Rutgers

Chucky Hepburn, a sophomore guard at Wisconsin

Tyler Wahl, a senior forward at Wisconsin

Trayce Jackson-Davis enters as the 2022-23 Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year, while he, Hunter Dickson, and Zach Edey were all unanimous selections by the media voters. Chucky Hepburn is the only sophomore to earn recognition.

The Wisconsin Badgers will play their annual Red-White Scrimmage inside the Kohl Center this Sunday, admission is free to the public.

