Wisconsin Basketball: Transfer Portal Report Card

Wisconsin Coach Greg Gard watches during the second half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State at the Big Ten Conference men’s tournament Friday, March 11, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

I think the addition of Max Klesmit was a homerun for Wisconsin. He’s a perfect fit with the core that’s already in place. The in-state kid can space the floor and comes with two-plus years of eligibility. I believe he’ll significantly impact the program this season and beyond.

From a talent standpoint, Kamari McGee is a little bit of a reach, in my opinion. It’s not likely they [UW] were going to find a better option considering all you had to offer someone was the chance to backup Chucky Hepburn for the next three seasons. So, in that respect, the addition makes a ton of sense.

The fit with Wisconsin, however, couldn’t be more ideal. He’ll be a spark plug off the bench, but I expect some lumps while making the initial transition to Power 5 competition.

That said, I’m confident McGee will become a solid role player for UW once he acclimates to the uptick in competition. And in all honesty, after covering him at UW-Green Bay – I’m a huge fan; he is a really easy kid to root for on and off the court.

For me, the offseason transfer Portal grade can’t be any higher than a B- considering Wisconsin Desperately needed a big man – and they Struck out looking.

Wisconsin’s frontcourt depth is razor-thin Entering 2022 and could prove to be a costly misfire by the coaching staff.

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion, and analysis. You can also follow Dillon Graff on Twitter @DillonGraff.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button