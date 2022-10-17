Wisconsin Basketball: Transfer Portal Report Card

I think the addition of Max Klesmit was a homerun for Wisconsin. He’s a perfect fit with the core that’s already in place. The in-state kid can space the floor and comes with two-plus years of eligibility. I believe he’ll significantly impact the program this season and beyond.

From a talent standpoint, Kamari McGee is a little bit of a reach, in my opinion. It’s not likely they [UW] were going to find a better option considering all you had to offer someone was the chance to backup Chucky Hepburn for the next three seasons. So, in that respect, the addition makes a ton of sense.

The fit with Wisconsin, however, couldn’t be more ideal. He’ll be a spark plug off the bench, but I expect some lumps while making the initial transition to Power 5 competition.

That said, I’m confident McGee will become a solid role player for UW once he acclimates to the uptick in competition. And in all honesty, after covering him at UW-Green Bay – I’m a huge fan; he is a really easy kid to root for on and off the court.

For me, the offseason transfer Portal grade can’t be any higher than a B- considering Wisconsin Desperately needed a big man – and they Struck out looking.

Wisconsin’s frontcourt depth is razor-thin Entering 2022 and could prove to be a costly misfire by the coaching staff.

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion, and analysis. You can also follow Dillon Graff on Twitter @DillonGraff.