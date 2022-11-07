Wisconsin basketball: Three questions for opener vs. South Dakota

The Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team took care of business last week in their final exhibition against UW-Eau Claire, winning comfortably by 31 points.

With the college basketball season officially here, the Badgers will have a much tougher test on Monday evening, facing off with the South Dakota Coyotes at the Kohl Center.

With tip-time scheduled for 7:30 pm CST on the Big Ten Network, Greg Gard and the Badgers will look to start their season on the right foot with a non-conference win.

To help preview the first game of the regular season for Wisconsin, here are three questions heading into the matchup.

Sophomore point guard Chucky Hepburn dribbling the basketball in an exhibition game for the Wisconsin Badgers. Kayla Wolf-USA TODAY Sports

What does the rotation look like behind the five starters?

The starting five for Wisconsin is fairly solidified heading into the 2022-2023 season.

Chucky Hepburn (PG), Max Klesmit (SG), Jordan Davis (SF), Tyler Wahl (PF), and Steven Crowl (C) have been the primary unit in practice and also got the initial minutes in the scrimmage against UW-Eau Claire.

That group brings experience and some nice balance to the lineup, with each player capable of scoring on offense and knowledgeable of Greg Gard’s defensive strategy.

While those five players will likely see the majority of minutes, the Badgers should utilize a deeper bench this season. So that begs the question, what will that rotation look like behind the starters?

Against UW-Eau Claire, senior guard Jahcobi Neath was the first player off the bench. The former Wake Forest transfer is finally healthy and versatile enough to play either wing spot.

The other two players who appear poised to see significant minutes off the bench are Carter Gilmore and Connor Essegian, who were the next two substitutions for Gard in the exhibition. Gilmore came in for Steven Crowl, while Essegian gave Max Klesmit a breather. Both players are also capable of playing multiple positions, while UW-Green Bay transfer Kamari McGee earned time solely behind Chucky Hepburn at point guard.

Those nine players are probably the core group that Gard will lean on, at least early in the season, with freshman forward Chris Hodges, sophomore forward Markus Ilver, and sophomore guard Isaac Lindsey also working off the bench.

However, there are still some questions about how the minutes will be dispersed. In a non-conference game where the Badgers are significant favorites, one of the more intriguing aspects of the game will be how many minutes young players like Chris Hodges, Connor Essgian, and Markus Ilver earn with the regular season now here. How well those three play early in the season will play a big part in how their roles are defined as the season progresses.

Sophomore forward Markus Ilver grabbing a rebound for the Badgers against UW-Eau Claire. Kayla Wolf-USA TODAY Sports

Can Wisconsin show improvement on the glass?

One component of the game that Wisconsin did not do well against UW-Eau Claire was rebounding. The Badgers were outrebounded by the much-shorter Blugolds. While part of that had to do with shot selection and the flow of the game, Wisconsin also gave up several Offensive rebounds.

Last season, star guard Johnny Davis was such an important player in every part of the game, but his abilities on the glass were underappreciated at times.

For a team that Greg Gard said will need to win on the defensive end, rebounding is an area of ​​focus for Wisconsin, and the Badgers need players to step up to replace what Davis did in the rebounding department. His twin brother (Jordan Davis) is capable, as are forward Tyler Wahl and Steven Crowl, but it will be interesting to see if Wisconsin shows improvement against South Dakota. The Coyotes are a much bigger and more talented team than the Badgers saw from UW-Claire, so it will take a team effort on the glass.

Young forwards Markus Ilver and Chris Hodges could see their minutes rise as the season progresses if they can be consistent rebounders and protect the rim, given Wisconsin’s depth behind Tyler Wahl and Steven Crowl.

Freshman guard Connor Essegian pf Wisconsin Surveying the defense after catching a pass against UW-Eau Claire. Kayla Wolf-USA TODAY Sports

Where will the scoring come from against South Dakota?

With plenty of players stepping into new roles this season, one of the biggest questions for the Badgers is who will carry the team in scoring this season.

Junior center Steven Crowl led the way with 14 points in just 20 minutes against UW-Eau Claire, while Tyler Wahl is the team’s top returning scorer after averaging double figures for the first time in his career a season ago. Those two, alongside star point guard Chucky Hepburn are expected to form the nucleus of Wisconsin’s offense, but that still leaves plenty of shot attempts for others.

In the starting lineup, Max Klesmit and Jordan Davis could each flirt with ten or more points nightly for the Badgers. Klesmit averaged 14 points a game at Wofford a season ago, while Davis should take on a bigger role this season. In fact, Davis had seven points early against UW-Eau Claire but then gave way to the bench for most of the second half. They moved well without the ball last week and should make a statistical jump from a year ago.

Overall, the starters will need to shoot the ball better from three than they did against UW-Eau Claire, but Tyler Wahl told Reporters after the game that this is a group that should be better from three than they were last season.

One of the biggest reasons for that optimism is freshman guard Connor Essegian, who is arguably the top three-point shooter on the roster. The Indiana native might have his share of ups and downs this season as he adjusts to the college game, but he can score in bunches on offense. Essegian was 4-of-7 with 10 points against UW-Eau Claire, and his skills on the Offensive end could keep him on the court.

There are still some lingering questions about the rest of the bench and where the scoring production will come from, but the Badgers will definitely need greater output from that unit after last season.

With a new season, it will be fun to watch which players step up for Wisconsin on offense, both in the starting lineup and from Deeper in the rotation.

