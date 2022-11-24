Wisconsin basketball loses at the buzzer in overtime to No. 3 Kansas 69-68

After a narrow win over Dayton on Wednesday as part of the Battle 4 Atlantis, the Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team Drew the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks in the semifinals of the tournament.

The Jayhawks came into the contest winners of 16-straight games dating back to last season, while the Badgers were hoping to pull off the upset to maintain their undefeated record this year.

In a back-and-forth game featuring several big runs by both teams, the Jayhawks won a nailbiter in overtime, 69-68.

Here is a look back at Wisconsin’s last-second loss on Thanksgiving.

Up next

With the loss, Wisconsin will play at noon on Friday in the third-place game. The Badgers will take on the loser of USC and Tennessee, with the game aired on ESPN2.

