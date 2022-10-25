Wisconsin basketball lands 2024 small forward Jack Robison

The Wisconsin Badgers have found tremendous success over the years recruiting the Twin Cities and the surrounding suburbs.

On Tuesday, Greg Gard and the staff landed another Minnesota prospect, with Jack Robison announcing his commitment on Twitter.

Robison’s commitment comes just days after wrapping up an official visit to Madison, and he becomes the first commitment for Wisconsin in the 2024 recruiting class.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button