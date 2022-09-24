Wisconsin basketball lands 2023 forward Nolan Winter of Minnesota

Looking to add one more player to their 2023 recruiting class, Greg Gard and the Wisconsin Badgers have prioritized Lakeville North (Min.) forward Nolan Winter for over a year on the recruiting trail.

On Friday, the Wisconsin men’s basketball team was able to secure a commitment from the talented three-star out of Lakeville North High School.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button