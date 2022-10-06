Wisconsin basketball: Greg Gard’s media day press conference

While the Wisconsin Badgers football team is nearing the Midway point of their 2022 season, the men’s basketball team in Madison is also inching closer to their exhibition game on October 30 against UW-Eau Claire.

On Wednesday, the men’s basketball program held their local media day ahead of Sunday’s annual Red-White Scrimmage at the Kohl Center. As part of the festivities, Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard spoke with reporters for over 20 minutes.

Gard began his press conference by highlighting that he has seen tremendous growth from his team both in France and in the eight practices so far this fall. He noted that he has increased the intensity of late with a focus on the defensive end of the court, saying, “I like the way they’ve worked” so far in practice. Gard went on to say that “when a team has a good work ethic it allows you to just Coach basketball and help them improve, so how they’ve approached these past eight days has been terrific.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button