Wisconsin Basketball: Former Badger Micah Potter signs NBA contract

We’re all fully entrenched in football season right now, but basketball is just around the corner. NBA teams are preparing for training camp and assembling their final pieces of the roster for the 2022-2023 season.

One of those teams is the Utah Jazz who will look much different in 2022-2023 as they enter a bit of a rebuild after dealing away stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. The Jazz are looking for young, affordable talent, and former Badger Micah Potter appears to have fit that mold as he was signed to a two-way contract with the Jazz on Tuesday.

Potter was originally picked up by the Detroit Pistons. Last season, Potter had a very successful G-League season playing for the Sioux Falls Skyforce. Potter averaged 17.2 points per game while also grabbing 9.9 rebounds per game. Those numbers landed Potter on the G-Leagues All-Rookie team. Despite that, the Pistons waived Potter which allowed him to find another deal with the Jazz.

A two-way contract seems like a great fit for Potter as it will allow Potter to possibly play with the Jazz at the NBA level, but also be able to play with the Jazz’s G League team and continue to develop. In every opportunity he’s had Potter has played well, and he has earned a shot to keep proving himself. With the Jazz undergoing such a significant rebuild it will be interesting to see if Potter can find his way to consistently play at the NBA level.