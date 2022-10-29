Wisconsin basketball: Five players looking to take the next step

The Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team will begin their season tomorrow, October 30 with an exhibition against UW-Eau Claire at the Kohl Center.

With three returning starters that head Coach Greg Gard believes are “really, really good players that are proven” in Steven Crowl, Chucky Hepburn, and Tyler Wahl, the Badgers have a strong nucleus heading into the season.

While those three players will undoubtedly need to expand their game and take on greater responsibilities this year, most of the intrigue for the men’s basketball team centers around some of the newcomers and a handful of returning players expected to play more minutes after not seeing the floor much a year ago.

Greg Gard noted that the staff has “seen guys kind of take hold and step forward” from last season, so Let’s take a quick glance at five returning players who could be ready to take the next step and see the floor more during the 2022- 2023 season.

Wisconsin guard Jordan Davis is one of the top contenders to enter the starting lineup this season for the Badgers. Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

Junior guard Jordan Davis

Of all the players on this list, Jordan Davis is the most likely candidate to earn a starting role for the team’s opening game.

Jordan is looking to emerge from the shadow of his star brother, Johnny Davis, who is now on the Washington Wizards after being a Lottery pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. With his best friend and twin no longer on the team, Jordan’s shooting ability in catch-and-shoot situations will come in handy for a team hoping to shoot the ball better from three-point range.

Davis saw action in 27 games a season ago but averaged just 6.5 minutes per contest and 1.3 points per game. However, Jordan played ten or more minutes in four of the last five games last year, and he made strides as the season wore on.

This season, he should surpass those numbers with ease, as Davis is probably the favorite to start at small forward given his experience and ability level on both ends of the court. In the Red-White Scrimmage, he added 10 points on 4-of-12 shooting, and Davis scored at least eight points in all four games during the trip to France over the summer.

The 6-foot-4 guard is routinely one of the hardest-working individuals on the team, and fans should expect to see Davis on the court a lot more this year.

Wisconsin forward Carter Gilmore driving to the basket during a game for the Badgers. Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

Junior forward Carter Gilmore

There might not be a more improved player on Wisconsin’s roster than junior forward Carter Gilmore.

A former walk-on from inside the state, Gilmore came off the bench last season for the Badgers and averaged 7.8 minutes, one point, and one rebound per game in 22 contests.

Entering this season, Gilmore is now one of Wisconsin’s top forwards on the roster with two years of playing time under his belt. Gilmore has taken a jump on offense, an area of ​​his game in which he looked too tentative at times as a sophomore. Additionally, the staff believes that Gilmore is playing more confidently overall. The Hartland (Wis.) native scored seven points and grabbed seven rebounds in the Red-White Scrimmage earlier this month.

At 6-foot-7, Gilmore provides some position versatility for the Wisconsin frontcourt, and head Coach Greg Gard noted that the junior forward will also be one of the primary backups for Steven Crowl at center at times.

Here is what Gard had to say about Gilmore during his most recent press conference:

“I think he understands how to play in ball screens. I think he’s gotten really good at that in terms of specifically the middle of the floor with some of our drop coverage. So he’s understood how to properly position his feet and play the drop and not get opened up and driven by. I think the one thing about Carter that stands out too is he’s not afraid to mix it up. He’s physical, he’s competitive.”

Wisconsin forward Chris Hodges holding the basketball on offense during the Red-White Scrimmage. Courtesy of UW Athletics

RS freshman forward Chris Hodges

Another player vying for playing time off the bench on Wisconsin’s frontcourt is redshirt freshman Chris Hodges.

The 6-foot-9 forward out of Schaumburg missed his senior season of high school because of the Pandemic and is therefore two years removed from playing significant minutes after redshirting a season ago at UW. However, Grad Gard has been impressed with the steps Hodges has taken over the past 12 months.

Hodges is one of the more physically ready players in the frontcourt, which should give him a chance to earn minutes behind Steven Crowl at center with Carter Gilmore. Known for his ability level as a rebounder, Hodges is still a little raw on the Offensive end, but his energy level and rebound capabilities should give him plenty of opportunities for second-chance points when on the court. Greg Gard had this to say about Hodges and his development:

“He’s always been good in terms of having a nose for the ball off the glass and he’s rebounded well. And now it’s a matter of slowing himself down in the post, not playing too frantic, too rushed, too hurried, and continue to play physical.”

Defensively, Hodges is a physical player, which is necessary for the Big Ten, especially for a big man. Still developing, he could very well see his minutes grow as the season goes on, although that will depend on how he performs early in the season and in practice. While I do not think that Hodges will play as many minutes as Davis and Gilmore, the minutes he does provide off the bench in relief of Crowl will be important to Wisconsin’s success this season.

Wisconsin forward Markus Ilver Backing his man down in the post on offense last season. Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

Sophomore forward Markus Ilver

A bit of a wildcard this season is sophomore forward Markus Ilver.

The 6-foot-8 forward has all the tools to potentially be an impact player this season, but he is still working through being a more consistent player at the college level.

A springy athlete with a smooth shooting stroke, Ilver has a high ceiling on the Offensive end, and after playing sparingly a year ago, Ilver has developed physically and gained confidence this off-season.

Head Coach Greg Gard told Reporters on media day, “I like what I saw in France [from Ilver]now we’ve got to continue to make that better and more consistent as we walk through this month.”

After going 0-of-5 shooting in the Red-White Scrimmage with two turnovers, it will be interesting to see how Ilver responds early in the year. I think the first few games will play a key role in determining how much playing time Ilver ultimately earns during the season.

Wisconsin wing Jahcobi Neath holding the basketball against Saint Francis of Brooklyn. Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

Senior guard Jahcobi Neath

Senior guard Jahcobi Neath probably would have seen the floor more a season ago if it wasn’t for a nagging injury.

After undergoing successful surgery in the off-season, Neath is working his way back to full strength, and the former Wake Forest transfer should be a key contributor when back to 100%. Greg Gard noted that “it’s a balance of catching up and staying healthy” for the Canada native right now, but he gave Wisconsin some good minutes off the bench at times a year ago.

Neath earned one start last season and averaged around 10 minutes per game in the contests in which he was available. Not known for his shooting ability, Neath does a lot of the little things on each end of the court, and he can get to the rim off the dribble.

I think Neath will be one of the most interesting players to watch this season because he has previously played a lot of basketball and is a great athlete. How that will translate in terms of minutes is still unknown, but the expectation is that Neath will see the court more this season and be more explosive with a clean bill of health.

Neath is likely battling Isaac Lindsey and others for minutes off the bench, but his experience should give him an edge if he can remain healthy.

