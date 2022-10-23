Wisconsin Badgers volleyball players photos, video shared on the internet

MADISON – The University of Wisconsin Women’s volleyball team and Athletic department are seeking answers after private photos and videos of players were shared on the internet.

A statement released by the Athletic department didn’t offer details about the photos and video, but the Journal Sentinel received a photo from a source who said it was one of the images in question. It appears to have been taken after the team clinched the Big Ten title last November. In the photo, some team members can be seen posing with their sports bras lifted.

According to UW, the pictures and video were not intended to be made public.

“UWPD is not investigating the volleyball student-athletes for wrongdoing in this matter,” the statement said. “Our top priority is supporting our student-athletes and we are providing them with the appropriate services and resources.”

According to UW, members of the team contacted the university police upon learning that the images were circulating. The Athletic department statement said the police are investigating multiple crimes, including sharing sensitive photos without consent.

“The unauthorized sharing is a significant and wrongful invasion of the student-athletes’ privacy, including potential violations of university policies and criminal statutes,” the statement read.

Most of the content has been removed from the websites where it was posted without the players’ consent.

Under Coach Kelly Sheffield, Wisconsin’s volleyball team has drawn headlines for its play. A national Powerhouse and arguably the Athletic department’s most successful program, UW has played in the last three Final Fours and reached the final three times in the last decade.

The team is 13-3 with a 7-1 record in the Big Ten and is ranked No. 5 in the nation. UW’s next match is at 7 pm Friday at the UW Field House against Michigan State.