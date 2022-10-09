Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball: Red-White scrimmage recap

Basketball season is almost here.

While the Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team does not officially begin playing opponents until later this month, the Badgers held their annual Red-White scrimmage inside the Kohl Center on Sunday.

The inter-squad scrimmage Featured the 2022-2023 Wisconsin basketball team split into two squads in a game atmosphere in front of fans.

Here is a look at the rosters for the scrimmage, and some notable stats from the game.

Team Red Team White Connor Essegian Jahcobi Neath Tyler Wahl Steven Crowl Chucky Hepburn Jordan Davis Chris Hodges Max Klesmit Ross Candelino Carter Gilmore Justin Taphorn Isaac Gard Luke Haertle Chamber McGee Markus Ilver Isaac Lindsey (injured)

Top Performers

True freshman Connor Essegian (Red team) and Wofford transfer Max Klemsit (White team) stole the show on Sunday. The two wings led their respective teams in points, and each displayed an ability to hit shots from all over the court.

Essegian possesses a quick release and is an advanced shooter for his age. They went 3-of-4 from three-point range, and Essegian will likely see the floor right away this season based on his performance on Sunday and over the summer during the trip to France.

For Klesmit, he attempted 13 shots during the scrimmage, but he led all scorers with 17 points. With multiple years of college basketball experience, he is one of the front-runners for a starting spot this season, and he will likely split time with Essegian and others.

Chucky Hepburn and Tyler Wahl, both of whom recently made the preseason All-Big Ten team, also scored in double figures in the scrimmage. Wahl hit multiple three-pointers and stuffed the stat sheet in several ways, while Hepburn did all of his damage inside the three-point arc. Hepburn finished with 12 points, while Wahl added 13 for the Red team.

Overall Trends

One of the main takeaways from the scrimmage, beyond the play of specific individuals, was the shooting ability of the group. Overall, the two teams shot well from the floor and the Red team made 50% of their three-point attempts. Greg Gard noted in his press conference last week that this team would need to shoot the ball well from three and that the group may play a bit differently on offense. That appears to be the case based on the scrimmage.

The transfer additions, Max Klesmit and Kamari McGee appear ready to contribute right away for Wisconsin this season as well. The two combined for 26 points, four three-point makes, and also added three rebounds, with five assists. McGee will likely be the primary backup behind Chucky Hepburn, but Max Klesmit’s role on the team will be interesting to watch early in the season.

One other notable result of the scrimmage was the shooting of Tyler Wahl. After making only 16% of his three-point attempts last season, Wahl was 3-of-4 during the scrimmage, and his shot appears more fluid than we have seen in the past. Just one practice, but the results are noticeable.

Final Statistics

Team Red

Connor Essegian – 15 points (6-of-7 shooting), three three-point makes

Tyler Wahl – 13 points (5-of-7 shooting), three rebounds, two assists

Chucky Hepburn – 12 points (6-of-9 shooting), two rebounds, one assist

Chris Hodges – 2 points (1-of-3 shooting), two rebounds, one assist

Ross Candelino – 7 points (2-of-2 shooting), three rebounds, four assists

Luke Haertle – 6 points (3-of-3 shooting), five rebounds, three assists

Markus Ilver – 0 points (0-of-5 shooting), five rebounds, two turnovers

Team White

Max Klesmit – 17 points (7-of-13 shooting), three rebounds, two assists

Kamari McGee – 9 points (4-of-6 shooting), three assists

Carter Gilmore – 7 points (2-of-5 shooting), seven rebounds, one assist

Steven Crowl – 6 points (2-of-5 shooting), one rebound, six assists

Jahcobi Neath – 2 points (1-of-1 shooting), one rebound, one assist

Jordan Davis – 10 points (4-of-12 shooting), one rebound, one assist

Isaac Gard – 0 points (0-of-1 shooting), one assist

Isaac Lindsey – Did not play due to an injury

