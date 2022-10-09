Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball: Red-White scrimmage recap

Basketball season is almost here.

While the Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team does not officially begin playing opponents until later this month, the Badgers held their annual Red-White scrimmage inside the Kohl Center on Sunday.

The inter-squad scrimmage Featured the 2022-2023 Wisconsin basketball team split into two squads in a game atmosphere in front of fans.

Here is a look at the rosters for the scrimmage, and some notable stats from the game.

Team Red Team White

Connor Essegian

Jahcobi Neath

Tyler Wahl

Steven Crowl

Chucky Hepburn

Jordan Davis

Chris Hodges

Max Klesmit

Ross Candelino

Carter Gilmore

Justin Taphorn

Isaac Gard

Luke Haertle

Chamber McGee

Markus Ilver

Isaac Lindsey (injured)

.

