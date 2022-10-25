Wisconsin 2025 TJ Stuttley Talks Gopher Visit

Fresh off his invitation and experience with Team USA, Onalaska (WI) shooting guard TJ Stuttley took an Unofficial visit to Minnesota last Friday. Gopher Illustrated caught up with Stuttley following his visit to Minneapolis.

Stuttley is a 6’4 175 pound wing who is now a sophomore. As an Onalaska freshman, TJ averaged 12 points, seven boards, three assists, and 1.5 steals a game shooting 47 percent from the field.

“Visiting Minnesota was a great experience,” TJ said. “Overall it felt very welcoming and the campus was great.”

Minnesota Assistant Coach Jason Kemp is in charge of recruiting Wisconsin for the Gophers and he has been in regular contact with Stuttley..

“I have been in contact with Coach Jason Kemp the most,” TJ explained. “I get a really good feeling from everyone on the coaching staff. Being there felt like a family environment and it feels like they want your best interest. Overall they look like a great coaching staff.”

Stuttley really liked the Gopher Athletic facilities as well as the city of Minneapolis overall.

“It’s a great city, it has an international airport and lots of good people. The facilities were great, only a couple years old. They have a whole section of the campus for just the Athletes They feed you whenever you need it, they have great a weight room, and you can get in the gym whenever you want.”

TJ also got a chance to see the Gophers practice and his biggest observation had to do with the way the Gopher offense works.

“A lot of their plays are very simple. Most of their looks come off of ball screens and lots of cuts. And they don’t hold their players back they let them play.”

We also checked with TJ about the other schools that have been in contact in addition to the Gophers.

“Iowa, Oklahoma State, Wisconsin, Purdue, Florida State, Illinois, and more. I can’t think of the others right now. I have visited Wisconsin and I’m going to Iowa this weekend.”