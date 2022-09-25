Wis.-Platteville edges Central men’s soccer squad

Next Game: at Cornell 9/28/2022 | 4:30 p.m Sept. 28 (Wed) / 4:30 p.m at Cornell History

PELLA — Another low-scoring affair for the Central College men’s soccer team ended in a 1-0 loss against the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Saturday afternoon.

The Dutch (1-5-1) outshot the Pioneers (5-2-1) 8-7 and the teams were equal on shots on goal at 4-4 but Central could not find an Equalizing goal in the second half.

“I just told the guys that it was as impressive as a performance as we’ve had all year,” Coach Garry Laidlaw said. “I know it continues to hurt when we can’t find that goal that we need to put us over the top.”

Wis.-Platteville was just outside the top-eight rated schools in the latest United Soccer Coaches Region IX poll.

“We have seven of the top-10 teams in our region on the schedule this year and we’ve played several of them tough already,” Laidlaw said. “If we keep believing, we’re going to get one of these games and it’s going to change the trajectory of our season.”

Defender Trysten Vasquez (freshman, Cedar Rapids, Xavier HS) had two shots on frame for the Dutch, including one in the final three minutes that hit the outstretched hands of the goalie and almost over them.

“Trysten, Joe Brown (sophomore, defender, Norwalk) and Spencer Taylor (freshman, Norwalk) continue to give us great play in the back,” Laidlaw said.

Jake Dzarnowski (fifth year, midfielder, Wheaton, Ill., North HS) and Lucas Bartachek (sophomore, midfielder, Waukee HS) also had one shot on goal each

“Jake and Kale Schulte (freshman, midfielder, Vinton, Vinton-Shellsburg HS) continue to log tons of minutes and play exceptionally well for us,” Laidlaw said. “ Nathan Casas (fifth year, forward, Cottage Grove, Minn., East Ridge HS) gave them all kinds of trouble today.

Central closes out its non-conference slate at Cornell College Wednesday afternoon at 4:30 pm