WIRX ‘Hole-O-Ween’ Golf Tourney Helps Out ‘Paws of Hope’

You don’t often think of Halloween and golf together… but they frequently look at things a little differently at Rock 107 WIRX. The 2022 WIRX Hole-O-Ween Golf tournament on Saturday at Pipestone Creek Golf Course was a big success. The event sold out with nearly 100 Golfers on the course that day golfing alongside the Plan B Morning Show—Brock & Hunter from Rock 107.

The event benefited Paws of Hope which raised $3,250 for the Volunteer only Foster care and animal Rescue group. Robyn from Paws of Hope commented, “This event was a success beyond our wildest dreams! The golfers, WIRX, sponsors, and staff at Pipestone Creek GF are very generous people. Thank you for helping us help more of our community’s homeless pets.”

Portions of the funds came from sponsorship donations from Nola Roux, The Mason Jar Cafe, and Wolf Financial Advisory. Along with Portions of golf registrations, Peanut Butter Apple shots, mulligans, and 50/50 raffles! The 50/50 raffle split paid out $360 to one Lucky golfer!

Prizes were awarded for 1st & 2nd places and closest to the pin and longest drive.

ADVERTISEMENT





Your content continues below

Organizers were also appreciative of support from Bud Distributing/GoodBoy Vodka for prizes donated and lunch provided by Coloma & Watervliet Subway.