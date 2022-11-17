Winter Updates from the Nevada County Library Recreation Collection – YubaNet

This summer the Nevada County Library launched the Recreation Collection with outdoor games and equipment available for check out, a project funded through the California State Library. With your library card you can check out a disc golf set if you’re headed to Condon Park, a bird watching kit for your hike along Deer Creek, or a backyard game like badminton, Spike Ball and Giant Jenga.

Truckee Library Branch Manager, Bobbi Luster, tries out the Recreation Collection snowshoes during the first snow of the season!

As the winter season sets in, Nevada County Library continues to expand this Recreation Collection. Now you can check out a pair of snowshoes, available in a variety of sizes!

Looking for something to do indoors? Check out a board game like Ticket to Ride, Bananagrams or a Dungeons and Dragons starter kit. Looking to develop a new skill? Check out an acoustic guitar and access beginning guitar Lessons through our online resources like LinkedIn Learning or Coursera.

What is it that you want to do this winter season? The library probably has a resource for you – talk to your local library staff for personalized recommendations.

“The snow has arrived, and I get to tell our patrons snowshoes are available for checkout!” says Margaret Gilmore, branch manager at the Grass Valley Library.

“It is wonderful to see families embracing the many opportunities our library provides. I watched a mother and daughter browse the board game collection and it was so fun to see their excitement and curiosity while selecting which game they would take home this week.”

The Recreation Collection, in alignment with the Nevada County Board of Supervisors’ new Recreation Priority, aims to provide Equitable access to Recreation opportunities, encouraging Nevada County Residents to envision the library as a community space where access to the means of socialization is just as important as the free and unimpeded exchange of information.

Recreation Collection items check out for one week and a waiver must be signed by the cardholder or a parent/guardian if the cardholder is under the age of 18. Search the online catalog at library.nevadacountyca.gov with the term “Recreation Collection” to find what you’re looking for.

For more information, visit nevadacountyca.gov/3602/Recreation-Collection or call (530) 265-7050.