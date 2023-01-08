Winter Summerland Miniature Golf at Walt Disney World to Undergo Refurbishment in Jan 2023

The Details

The Winter Summerland Miniature Golf attraction, located adjacent to Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park, has two sides to play 18 holes: the Summer Course and the Winter Course.

So the venue doesn’t have to close completely during renovation, each side is scheduled to close at alternating times.

The Summer Course will be closed for renovation from January 17 through January 23, 2023. During this time, the Winter Course will be available for play.

Then the Winter Course will be closed for renovation from January 24 through January 30, 2023. During this time, the Summer Course will be available for play.

During the entire refurbishment process, both courses will get tee pad replacements.

And of course the nearby Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf courses, located near the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin, will be open to play, as well.

About Winter Summerland

Winter Summerland Miniature Golf opened at Walt Disney World in March 1999.

The story behind the courses is that late one Christmas Eve, as Santa was flying back to the North Pole, he discovered snow in Florida. After surveying the strange sight, he decided to build a vacation destination for his off-duty elves, a Winter Summerland.

Seeing that the only thing Winter Summerland lacked was a golf course, Santa and his elves divided into 2 camps, one that enjoyed the warm Florida sun, and another that preferred the snow and cold of the North Pole.

The elves then built 2 distinctly different 18-hole golf experiences: a sand course named “Summer” and a snow course named “Winter.”

The Summer Course is surrounded by surfboards, sandcastles and ornaments hanging from palm trees. Look out for a sleeping Santa buried in the sand.

The Winter Course features Giant peppermints, hockey sticks and the drawbridge of a melting castle. But beware of Squirty the Snowman, because this “jolly, happy soul” sprays water at Golfers when golf balls pass beneath him.

The two courses meet at the end, and after sinking the last putt on Hole 18, Golfers receive a special message from Santa Claus.

Have you ever played Winter Summerland Miniature Golf? Let us know what you thought of it in the comments.