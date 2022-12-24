Winter Storm Makes For Insanely Cold NFL Games On Christmas Eve
Considering that Sunday is Christmas Day, the NFL will play the majority of its Week 16 games on Saturday, Christmas Eve. As a Massive winter Storm continues to roll across the country, all of the games played this weekend are going to be extremely cold.
There is a chance that a few of them could get close to cracking the Top 10 for coldest NFL games of all time. At the very least, it will feel that way.
In no specific order, here are the top-eight coldest NFL games in history:
- December 31, 1967 — Lambeau Field — Temp: -13 degrees / Wind chill: -48 degrees
- Jan. 10, 1982 — Riverfront Stadium — Temp: -9 degrees / Wind chill: -59 degrees
- Jan. 10, 2016 — TCF Bank Stadium — Temp: -6 degrees / Wind chill: -25 degrees
- December 10, 1972 — Metropolitan Stadium — Temp: 0 degrees / Wind chill: -18 degrees
- Jan. 20, 2008 — Lambeau Field — Temp: -4 degrees / Wind chill: -24 degrees
- December 26, 1993 — Lambeau Field — Temp: 0 degrees
- Jan. 15, 1994 — Ralph Wilson Stadium — Temp: 0 degrees / Wind chill -32 degrees
- December 3, 1972 — Metropolitan Stadium — Temp: -2 degrees / Wind chill -26 degrees
This weekend’s NFL Slate may not be all that much warmer.
AccuWeather uses ‘Real Feel’ to determine what it is actually feels like outside, even if the thermometer says otherwise. It considers humidity, cloud cover, wind and sun intensity, among other things.
Here is how things are slated to play out on Saturday from coldest to warmest:
- Saints vs. Browns — Cleveland — Real Feel: -37 degrees
- Bills vs. Bears — Chicago — Real Feel: -21 degrees
- Raiders vs. Steelers — Pittsburgh — Real Feel: -19 degrees
- Seahawks vs. Chiefs — Kansas City — Real Feel: -12 degrees
- Texans vs. Titans — Nashville — Real Feel: -4 degrees
- Bengals vs. Patriots — Foxborough — Real Feel: -2 degrees
- Falcons vs. Ravens — Baltimore — Real Feel: +8 degrees
- Panthers vs. Lions – Charlotte — Real Feel: +17 degrees
The rest of the games on Saturday will either be played in a Dome or outside of the winter weather, like the 49ers in San Francisco. The same goes for Sunday, as the Cardinals play inside, Dolphins play in Miami, and Rams play in Los Angeles. Monday will see the Colts host the Chargers inside as well.