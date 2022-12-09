Winter/Spring Registration Open for Dance, Art, Music at Darien Arts Center

Registration is open for Darien Arts Center winter and spring classes for all ages in dance, visual arts, martial arts and music. Winter/Spring classes begin in January. To register for classes, visit darienarts.org or call (203) 655-8683. The DAC is located at 2 Renshaw Road, behind the Town Hall.

DANCE:

The DAC dance program offers students from the age of 3 through adults, the opportunity to train in one of the finest dance spaces in Fairfield County. Winter/Spring classes run from January 23, 2022 through June 3, 2023. Tuition is $420. Adult drop-in and class card options are available. Dance classes for all levels, ages 3 & up included Ballet, Pointe, Contemporary, Partnering, Lyrical Jazz, Hip Hop, Modern, and Broadway Dance. To see over 50 class offerings per week, visit darienarts.org.

MARTIAL ARTS:

Classes are designed to hone fine motor skills and improve focus and self-discipline, while learning self-defense and having fun.

Youth Martial Arts, Kindergarten-Grade 7, Thursday, 5:30-6:30pm, Jan. 26-June 1, $420.

Open Martial Arts, Grades 3 through adult, Tuesday, 6-7pm, Jan. 24-May 30, $420.

Teen/Adult Martial Arts, Thursday, 6:30-7:30pm, Jan. 26-June 1, $420. Adult drop-in and class card options are available.

MUSIC:

The DAC music program includes private Lessons for both adults and children in cello, composition, percussion, guitar, flute, viola, violin, voice, piano, and music theory.

Beginner Group Guitar, Grades 2-5 | Saturday, 10-10:45am, Jan. 8-April 2 | $265. Learn chords, melodies, strumming patterns and classic songs. No experience required, you just need a guitar and a love of music.

VISUAL ARTS:

Classes and workshops for children and adults include painting, drawing, cartooning and illustration. Students practice in the spacious DAC Visual Arts Studio.

Art Explorations, Grades 1-4 | Wednesday 3:45-4:45pm, Jan. 11-Mar. 29 | $285. The budding artist will learn the basic techniques of all forms of two-dimensional art, through a wide variety of materials such as watercolor, pastels and ink.

Cartooning, Grades 1-4 | Monday 4:10-5:10pm or 5:20-6:20pm, Jan. 23-April 17 | $265. Students will design their own characters and learn to use them in a one-panel cartoon and three-panel comic strip.

Creations!,Grades 3-5 | Thursday, 3:30-5pm, Jan. 19-Feb. 16 | $200. Students will learn about and be inspired by famous artists from different time periods, while creating and experimenting with various techniques and colors.

Digital Illustration, Grades 5-8 | Tuesday 4:10-5:40pm, Jan. 17-April 11 | $360. Students learn to use their digital device to capture exciting and unique photos, using the world around them as inspiration

Drawing and Painting, Grades 5-8 | Wednesday 5-6:30pm, Jan. 25-April 26 | $395. Beginners and more advanced students build upon what they have learned in school and continue to explore traditional and experimental materials.

Caregiver and Me: Create! Adults and Pre-schoolers | Friday 10:30-11:15am, Jan. 27-Mar. 10 | $155. A class for little ones, with Mom, Dad or a caregiver, to explore the organic process of making art.

Introduction to Watercolor, Adults | Tuesday, 9:30am-12:30pm, Jan. 24-Feb. 14 | $365. For beginners and those who need a refresher course in watercolor painting. Watercolor materials, brushstrokes, color mixing, painting techniques and much more will be reviewed. Subject matter will be flowers and other natural forms or Photographs of choice.

Colored Pencil Drawing: Botanicals, Adults | Thursdays, Jan. 26-Mar. 23, 10:30am-12:30pm | $265. Learn the guidelines of drawing botanical illustrations, which blend accuracy with beauty. Explore other forms of plant-themed artistic expression that are more creative and less formal.

Acrylic Pours Sip & Pour Workshop, Adults | Friday, January 20, 7-9pm | $65. Explore the techniques of this liquid painting method, and be amazed at the beautiful abstract paintings you can create without any painting experience. Each person will work on two canvases, using a different pour technique for each. BYO wine or refreshments.

Digital Camera Photography Workshop, Adults | Saturday, January 21, 10am-1pm | $125. Become familiar and comfortable with your digital camera and use it beyond the automatic settings. Students will learn about all basic controls of the digital camera and photography terms such as aperture, depth of field, ISO, resolution and more. Improve your photos with composition techniques and a fresh perspective. No experience necessary.

Creative Writing for Middle Schoolers, Grades 6-8 | Thursdays, January 19- Mar. 2, 3:30-4:30pm | $200. Students will learn to express themselves through the written word. Classes will cover where to start putting together a story, and how to share an experience or feeling with creative writing exercises. Different writing styles will be discussed and explained with examples of notable literature.