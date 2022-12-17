Winter indoor soccer league is going strong – The Globe

WORTHINGTON — The JBS Field House is the place to be when it comes to soccer in Worthington this winter. The men’s league is in its inaugural winter season, and is organized by Worthington Community Football Club co-owner Eswin Hernandez.

Hernandez says the inspiration for a winter league came from the opening of the JBS Field House complex, as well as from his experience with organizing men’s league games in the summer at Buss Field over the last five years. Hernandez also cited his love for the game as a motivator.

There are currently 12 teams signed up to compete when games are played on Sunday, but due to the high number of team applications a second league season is planned to take place immediately after the completion of the first season in January.

Worthington indoor soccer referees Eswin Hernandez (left) and Oscar Martinez are shown.

There are differences between the indoor and outdoor soccer leagues; for starters there are only seven on the field indoors, while outdoors fields eleven. The field itself is also on a smaller scale, which favors teams that are strong with short passes.

“Our players are learning that indoor soccer is a different game,” Hernandez said. “Teams are learning every time they play that indoors (teams) have very different strategies from the outdoors.”

The results of indoor soccer so far include exciting matches with lots of scoring.

Precision planning is a Hallmark of the league. Six games are played on Sunday from 8 am to 2 pm with very little wiggle room.

“We play for 50 minutes, two halves of 25 minutes with a five minute break in between.” Hernandez said. “Once the game is finished we have another five minute break before the next one starts.”

Eleven teams in the first tournament draw a majority of their players from Worthington, but interest from outside the area is there as Hernandez predicts the second tournament will have several teams from the surrounding area.

Hernandez is no stranger to the new winter task, as he started organizing the summer league five years ago. In his first season he had 12 teams, this past season the number doubled to 24 teams.

“In the summer we play from 8 am to 8 pm across two fields at Buss Field.” Hernandez explained. “This league has grown into the biggest in the area.”

Teams are organized by their players, and once admitted into the league by Hernandez they are required to respect the rules of the league, which includes wearing matching jerseys and pants.

“Being able to play during the winter and to have a place to host games” is for Hernandez the best part of the winter men’s league.

One constraint the winter league has run into in its first season is being able to host spectators. Players are asked to leave the facility once their game is completed, which is not an easy task when an exciting match-up had been taking place.

But for Hernandez and many others, the love of the game keeps interest piqued, and now — under the comfort of a roof at the JBS Field House — soccer can be played away from the worst that Minnesota winter weather brings.