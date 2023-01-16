Winter Golf Classic Returns to Kalamazoo this January

KALAMAZOO, MI — For the second consecutive year, Kzoo Parks is inviting people to get out their golf clubs for some family fun in the dead of winter.

Kzoo Parks will host the second annual Winter Golf Classic from 1-4 pm on Saturday, Jan. 28, at Woods Lake. The family-friendly winter golf tournament will be played on a 9-hole course on the lake, located at 2900 Oakland Drive in the city’s Oakland/Winchell neighborhood.

There will be prizes and hot chocolate and drinks will be available for purchase from Coffee Rescue.

Proceeds from the event will benefit First Tee of West Michigan, a nonprofit that focuses on youth development and uses the game of golf to teach life skills, values ​​and healthy habits to children ages 7 to 17.

Registration, at $5 per person, is available through Thursday, Jan. 19, in person at the Kzoo Parks office, 251 Mills St., and can be done online at www.kzooparks.org/wintergolf through Friday, Jan. 20.

The ﬁrst 18 teams to register will start at 1 pm and the second set of 18 teams to register will start at 2:30 pm Each team can have up to six people. Participants can bring their own golf clubs to use, or clubs will also be available at the event to borrow. All ages are welcome.

The event is weather-dependent, as it requires the lake to be frozen to a safe depth. If conditions do not allow for the event to be held safely on Jan. 28, it will be rescheduled or cancelled. Updates will be posted to the Kzoo Parks website regarding the event status.

