Winter Festival exhibit helps sculpt young artists for the holidays

The crisp air and the jingle-jangle of bells as sparkling lights are strewn across Park Avenue can mean only one thing in Tallahassee, the 36th annual Winter Festival is right around the holiday corner.

Youth Art Exhibition

Tallahassee’s traditions tantalize with the music and art of its community members on display. Most may know of the local Bands and artists Performing on the downtown stages or the annual holiday show at Imagination Fountain in Cascade Park at the festival, which is set for Dec. 3 this year.

Still, one of this event’s hidden gems has captivated the heart of local Educator and artist Barbara Davis for years, the Winter Festival’s Youth Art Exhibition at City Hall.

To claim the identity of an “artist” can be difficult at times, especially for young aspiring creatives. The reality is that art is a very personal expression that is judged by all while still being, at times, elitist and out of reach. Davis aims to make art accessible to all.

Thanks to Davis and other educators, students across Leon County can see their work hung in a gallery and feel pride in their artistry.

“I love Winter Fest. It’s honoring the student artists and honoring the teachers who take the time to teach them,” says Davis, reflecting on the importance of arts education.

“Some students live for the sports at their school, some kids live for the theater at their school, some kids live for the music … but the point is there is a little something for everyone, and kids gotta find their niche.”

For Davis, the Winter Festival provides a place for Leon county’s young artists to find their place and be celebrated for their artistry.

Molding classrooms like clay

In 1991, Davis attended Florida State University for graduate school, eventually receiving an MFA in sculpture and photography. Like many students who graced the halls of the Universities here, Davis fell in love with Tallahassee and stayed.

Davis says the beauty of Tallahassee’s small-town feel under the oak trees combined with great restaurants and art venues are what lured her to reside in the state’s capital. Davis is a sculptor by soul with a need to build things with her hands.

Still, Davis admits that since acquiring her first SLR camera in 1972, she has valued the beauty and artistry behind 2D art. “I carried a camera all around junior high and high school and photographed. I shot black and white film. I spent six years in Botswana in the Peace Corps. I shot slide film; I have boxes of slides,” chuckles Davis. “So, I want a student to know what is good composition. I want them to know what good value is.”

Although Davis is a practicing sculptor whose work travels through state-wide artists’ bazaars or at the local bakery in Havana, her dedication to art is only exceeded by her commitment to arts education. After a decade working in government advocating for educational resources and teaching teachers, she eventually began to shape her art classroom at Florida State University High School.

Davis shares her later-in-life journey into arts education. “I had volunteered [there.] I met an (art) teacher there, Debi Barrett-Hayes. I volunteered with her for a couple of years. So it was serendipity. She came by the office, stuck her head in, and said, ‘we have an art teacher opening … do you want to apply?’ So at 42, I shifted gears…I was always an artist, but I missed working with kids.”

Celebrating student Talent

To be chosen as a finalist in the Winter Festival youth art exhibition is no small feat.

Teachers hand-selected students as one of two submissions for each school. It is a high honor that Davis does not take lightly.

“I choose the two. It’s sort of like a ‘Teacher’s choice.’” Davis says, “And I think that is another reason why it can be such a cause for celebration and self-esteem for the student and family. Because they know that of all the students I teach, you were one of two selected.”

Winter Festival’s Youth Art Exhibition is sure to become a family favorite that sets the mood for the fun Holiday season.

“It’s funny … but I can’t really think about Christmas until I get past exams,” says Davis. “But when I go Downtown to the opening of the Winter Fest show, and I leave — usually it’s cool out as I’m walking to my car — and I always feel like the Holidays have begun.”

If you go

What: Winter Festival’s Youth Art Exhibition

Where: City Hall Art Gallery, 300 South Adams Street, Main Gallery 2nd floor

When: 8 am-5 pm Nov. 17-Jan. 30, Monday-Friday

Cost: Free & open to the public

Contact: For more information, visit tallahasseearts.org

Dr. Christy Rodriguez de Conte is the feature writer for the Council on Culture & Arts (COCA). COCA is the capital area’s umbrella agency for arts and culture (www.tallahasseearts.org).

