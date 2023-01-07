Winter Coat Drive Exceeds Collection Goal; Over 1,000 Coats Distributed

Silver Spring Cares, CHEER, and several Montgomery County agencies have more than doubled their goal for the winter coat drive to support the Long Branch community.

Over 1,000 coats were distributed Friday at the Long Branch Community Recreation Center, according to a tweet from Congressman Jamie Raskin (D-District 8).

“My district team stopped by the winter coat distribution at the Long Branch Community Center,” Rep. Raskin wrote. “Thanks to the generosity of MoCo partners and our community, over one thousand coats were donated!”

My district team stopped by the winter coat distribution at the Long Branch Community Center. Thanks to the generosity of MoCo partners and our community, over one thousand coats were donated! pic.twitter.com/ez5OZSpZRG — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) January 6, 2023

“Thank you to Montgomery County Police, Montgomery County Recreation, Silver Spring Cares, the Silver Spring Regional Services Center and CHEER for your efforts to put coats into the hands of people who need them after a large donation fell through,” County Executive Marc Elrich tweeted. “Extraordinary work over the last week.”

The GoFundMe campaign organized by Silver Spring Cares to purchase winter coats for distribution has raised $5,392 as of this article’s posting.

Photo: © OlegDoroshin – stock.adobe.com