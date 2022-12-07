Winter at the Rec Authority – The Post-Searchlight

Winter at the Rec Authority Published 9:36 am Wednesday, December 7, 2022

As the new year approaches, so do new years resolutions. Whether it is exercising more, finding new hobbies or breaking old habits, the Bainbridge Decatur County Recreation offers many programs and opportunities for both youth and adult athletes.

Currently, basketball and wrestling registration are open for the winter for youth sports. Both Leagues have seen growth and success over the years and the Rec Authority is looking forward to welcoming more kids to the 2023 programs.

“Registration is currently open for Youth Basketball and Youth Wrestling,” said Marketing and Special Events Coordinator Ana Baty. “This registration will run throughout the month of December. To Register you can find a link on our website, PlayBainbridge.com or call our office.”

In 2022 youth sports saw a great amount of success including most recently with the soccer programs at the Rec Authority. The 10U Boys All-Star soccer team brought home a district championship along with the 10U Girls All-Star team earning runner up.

“Our 10U Boys All Star Soccer Team recently won the Championship in the District 3 Georgia Recreation and Parks Association Tournament in Thomasville, Georgia,” said Baty. “The 10U Girls All Star Team received 1st Runner up in the District. The 10U Boys All Star Soccer Team will be traveling to the GRPA State Tournament this weekend near Athens, Georgia where they will be Defending the State Champions Title that they received last year.”

The competitive fun and healthy lifestyle doesn’t stop with just youth sports. On December 10 the Bainbridge Tennis Association will be hosting the “Jingle Bell Jam” at the Bill Reynolds Tennis Center. It is a $25 per person entry with junior and adult divisions with proceeds being donated to DFACS for Christmas gifts for teens. The deadline to sign up is December 6 and competitors will be dressed in their finest Christmas apparel.

As the adult softball season is coming to a close with tournaments taking place in the coming week, adults can still sign up for a variety of leagues including flag football, kickball and softball again in the spring.

Finally, in January of 2023 youth spring sports registration will open up which includes t-ball, baseball, soccer and softball. Parents can sign up on social media, the website or give the office a call.