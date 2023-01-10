Winter Art Classes offered by the Putnam Arts Council

Jazz up your winter with art classes at the Putnam Arts Council; come create, learn, and enjoy in the company of fellow students as you express yourself through the arts at our home, the Belle Levine Art Center, 521 Kennicut Hill Road, Mahopac. Classes begin in January and February with availability for all levels of ability. Visit www.putnamartscouncil.com to register and for pricing & information or call us at 845.803.8622.

Look for new classes for adults including one day weekend workshops in wheel throwing (pottery); hand building (pottery) sip and spin (pottery); and Gelli plate mono-printing. Six-week classes in watercolor, pottery/clay, and oils and acrylics with some offered in the afternoons and some in the evening. New this semester are small group Lessons in voice/performance with instructor Monica Robinson.

For kids and teens look for our ongoing favorites including creative kids clay, teen clay, Fundamentals of drawing, and Anime with options after school, evenings, and weekends.

All courses are taught by working artists & educators in our art studio spaces at the Belle Levine Art Center. Individualized instruction, small class size, independent projects, and a nurturing environment are hallmarks of our educational program. Classes are designed for beginners to advanced students. Join us and learn techniques as you express yourself in a comfortable class setting where personal expression is encouraged through instruction and demonstrations.

We have added a Try Me class option at $25 for adults and teens for those who want to test out a class one time to see if they like it. And private lessons are available in all media as well as in photography and piano.

